The government, in a show of solidarity, has donated to the family of Matilda Midorse, one of the six individuals who died in the stampede

The MCE for Kpone-Katamanso, who led the delegation, pledged his municipal assembly’s commitment to offer more assistance

Matilda Midorse was employed as a teacher and was one of the six people who died in the El-Wak stampede

The government has made a generous donation to the bereaved family of Matilda Midorse, one of the six individuals who died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede.

This comes after the Municipal Chief Executive of the Kpone-Katamanso Assembly, Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton, on November 15, led a government delegation to the family of the late 24-year-old.

The government donates to El-Wak Stadium Matilda Midorse’s family. Photo source: @Hon. Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton/Facebook, @Kpone Tv/Facebook

The MCE, in a Facebook post on November 15, disclosed that on behalf of President John Mahama, the delegation presented 50 packs of water and an undisclosed amount of money to the bereaved family.

"On behalf of the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, I presented donations, including 50 packs of water and an undisclosed amount, to the bereaved family. This thoughtful contribution was graciously accepted by the family, who expressed their appreciation for the support from the President," his post read.

Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton also expressed the commitment of his municipal assembly to offer the needed support to the family in their time of difficulty.

"I took the opportunity to personally convey the message of sympathy from the municipal assembly, acknowledging the family's pain and loss. I reaffirmed the municipal assembly's commitment to standing with the family, providing any necessary assistance, and ensuring that Matilda's memory is honored."

The delegation included officials from the municipal assembly and the constituency, who also expressed their condolences and support to the family. The visit brought comfort to the family, reminding them that they are not alone in their grief."

Matilda Midorse's father speaks after his daughter's passing

Matilda Midorse's father has broken his silence at his residence following his daughter's tragic demise in the stampede.

In a deeply moving video, the elderly man shared the final moments of his 24-year-old daughter's life before her death.

He indicated that she had been very excited about her upcoming prospects and had informed him that she would be leaving on November 12.

Matilda Midorse's father weeps as he recounts her final moments before her tragic death in the El-Wak Stadium stampede. Image credit: @matildamidorse8, @utvghana

Matilda’s father said he had planned to wake her up so she could leave early, yet when he got to the room she shared with her mother around 4 a.m., he was informed that she had already left.

The government has meanwhile announced that representatives of persons who died in the El-Wak stampede will be recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Matilda's family mourns after her death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Matilda Midorse’s family gathered to mourn her tragic death in the stampede.

The father of the El-Wak tragedy victim was overcome with sorrow as he and his wife mourned their daughter’s death.

Relatives of the late Matilda Midorse were also seen rolling on the floor and wailing in grief after learning of her demise.

