The woman who lost her daughter in the Dansoman Market fire has shared the final moments she spent with her daughter

The girl was trapped during the November 26 fire that caused damage to about 80% of the Dansoman market

The MP for Dansoman has paid a visit to the bereaved family, offering support and expressing condolences over the tragic incident

A grieving mother has shared the heartbreaking final moments she spent with her 8-year-old daughter, Priscilla, before the Dansoman Market fire killed her.

The grieving mother's name has remained out of the press. The night started with her going out to get food for her daughter.

Priscilla is the sole victim in the Dansoman Market fire. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

She told the press said they had been playing and watching TV together when Priscilla asked for some food.

She said she gave her daughter money to buy some food items for both of them.

"I was with her in the evening, playing and watching television. She asked to eat kenkey and fish, and I said okay. I gave her money to buy the kenkey... I even told her I would eat gari, so she should buy soup for me on her way back."

Priscilla returned home, ate her food, and later went to bed since she had school the next day.

The mother explained that after her daughter fell asleep, she stepped out to buy her own food and didn't wake her to inform her.

While at the food vendor's stand, she received a call from a friend who said her shed was on fire.

The mother immediately panicked, remembering her daughter was still inside one of the kiosks.

"She called and said there was a fire in her shed. I just said, 'My daughter is there.' That was it. I never saw my daughter again."

What happened in the Dansoman Market fire?

According to the fire service right after midnight, it received a distress call reporting a fire outbreak at the Dansoman Market.

The first crew from Dansoman Fire Station arrived at 00:04 hrs and met the blaze at an advanced stage, spreading rapidly in all directions.

The fire service says 20% of the Dansoman market was destroyed by the fire. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

Following a swift scene assessment, they immediately called for reinforcement, leading to the mobilisation of eight fire engines from the Industrial Area, Ministries, National Headquarters, Madina, Weija, Anyaa, and Accra City, supported by two private water tankers from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The fire was confined at 01:51 hrs and brought under control at 03:03 hrs.

"Overhauling operations continued to deal with hidden pockets of fire, and the incident was fully extinguished at 05:21 hrs."

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage, as investigations are ongoing.

The incident resulted in the complete destruction of an unspecified number of wooden structures and shops used for commercial activities, along with their contents.

However, the fire service said several adjoining structures and properties were successfully salvaged from total ruin through the timely intervention of firefighters.

Fire destroys over 100 shops at Suame

YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out at the Suame Post Office market, resulting in widespread destruction.

Reports indicated that between 100 and 300 shops were destroyed, with traders and residents claiming that firefighters arrived at the scene too late to prevent major losses.

Other notable commercial entities have also been affected by fires like a China Mall in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh