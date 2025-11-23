Papa Shee has grabbed the headlines for the wrong reason over his comments about Daddy Lumba's planned funeral date

The chairman of the funeral committee, in a video, denied claims that the funeral had been moved to March

People who took to the comments section of the post have shared their views

Former musician and now turned preacher, Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has incurred the displeasure of authorities over his commentary regarding Daddy Lumba's planned funeral date.

This comes after the Chairman of Daddy Lumba's Funeral Committee reacted to the evangelist’s claim that the funeral was not going to be held on December 13.

Setting the record straight, the Chairman of Daddy Lumba's Funeral Committee lashed out at Papa Shee for peddling what he described as lies that the date had been moved to March 14.

He stated that the actions of Papa Shee were nothing short of insubordination shown towards the persons who took the decision regarding the funeral date.

In any case, he lamented that if anyone had misgivings about the proposed date, the right thing would have been for the person to inform the decision-makers.

He concluded by stating that currently, all is set for the funeral to be held on December 13, hence urging the public to take note.

Papa Shee’s comment on Daddy Lumba’s funeral

On November 22nd, Papa Shee, in an interview on United Showbiz on UTV, opined that the funeral of the highlife legend would not take place on the advertised date.

He claimed the decision to put it on hold was taken by members of Daddy Lumba's family, adding that issues surrounding the autopsy for the late musician and the cause of Daddy Lumba’s death must be addressed before the funeral can take place.

He then clarified that his role in all this was that of a spokesperson; hence, he was not the one determining the date for the funeral but rather key members of Daddy Lumba’s family.

The family of the late Daddy Lumba has been involved in a feud since he passed away at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The video is here:

Reactions to the clarity on Daddy Lumba’s funeral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Obaapanin Ama Mens-Dadson

: “Papa Shee, from day one, has been causing confusion in the family. Onni suban koraa. Kiki.”

Owusu Jacob added:

“Lumba’s song that people thought was a beef against Ampong was actually made for Papa Shee. Ofui nɛ di nsem fui.”

Ohene Darko opined:

“That friend who envies your success, hides it, but reveals their true colours after death, Papa Shee is a perfect example.”

Dora Buer wrote:

“How many people in the family are supporting the abusuapanyin? I can say only five, and the ninety-five are supporting Papa Shee. What can you also say about that?”

Papa Shee’s wedding videos pop up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee’s wedding videos re-emerged on social media amid Daddy Lumba’s family turmoil.

In the videos, the evangelist shared a heartfelt moment with his bride at the wedding ceremony, triggering mixed reactions.

