Papa Shee has got tongues wagging in the wake of his latest commentary regarding Daddy Lumba's planned funeral

In an interview, the evangelist insisted the funeral would not be held despite recent outdoor advertisements

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared their views

Former highlife musician–turned–preacher, Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has reacted to advertising billboards mounted in Accra claiming the funeral of Daddy Lumba will be held on December 13, 2025, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking in an interview on United Showbiz on UTV, Papa Shee, who was a good friend of Daddy Lumba, reiterated that despite the latest move, the funeral of the highlife legend would not come on the advertised date.

Papa Shee clears the air on Daddy Lumba's planned funeral.

According to him, this was the information relayed to him by relatives of the late musician, who will be key in determining when the funeral will be held.

Delving into details, he explained that issues, such as getting an autopsy for the late musician and conducting investigations into the cause of Daddy Lumba's death, must be addressed before the funeral can take place.

"As God lives, since we have not done the autopsy, since we have not done investigations to know the cause of his demise, and his kids are even writing exams, on the 13th it will not be held. It will be held in March."

He then clarified that his role in all this was that of a spokesperson; hence, he was not the one determining the date for the funeral but rather key members of Daddy Lumba's family.

"Otumfuo is a just king; he does not issue dates for funerals to be held. You rather submit your date to him, then he gives you the approval. So our sister (Akosua Brempongmaa) invoked the oath. She said December 13 was not favourable to her. She confided in me that the 13th of December was not favourable to her, so let's meet the leaders again. So, I am not deciding when the date will be done. I just returned from a trip, and they have informed me of what will happen. So Akosua Brempongmaa, his uncle Yaw Poku, and the family are saying the 13th of December is not favourable to them."

The family of the late Daddy Lumba has been involved in a feud since he passed away at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Evangelist Papa Shee preaches against Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, amid the musician's funeral dispute.

The video of Papa Shee speaking about Daddy Lumba's funeral

Reactions to Papa Shee’s remarks about the planned funeral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Discuss stated:

"What at all will Papa Shee benefit from this?"

Kiki Jay stated:

"But for some reason, I think Papa Shee shouldn’t have mentioned the date at the court because even Akosua Brempongmaa herself didn’t give the date out. She only said it would be changed, but they are now talking about it. So he should’ve waited."

Ceo_Hayford added:

"Meaning Papa brought the date because listen to the chief… “if you were among”… meaning the family didn’t know all this"

