Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has shared a prophecy for the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, amid his ongoing legal battles.

Chairman Wontumi has been charged with six counts of alleged breaches of Ghana’s mining laws, along with another individual, Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, and the company itself.

In recent months, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman has had his assets frozen by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine. He has also made several court appearances and has even spent time in police custody.

Speaking on Onua TV's Onua Maakye show with media personality Captain Smart on Thursday, October 30, 2025, Prophet Roja claimed to have received a vision where Chairman Wontumi was jailed for 15 years for his alleged crimes.

The prophet urged the friends and loved ones of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman to pray for him to avert the impending danger.

He said:

"As I am speaking right now, I have seen something about Chairman Wontumi. I have seen the number 15 being written. If Ghanaians don't pray for him, he will be jailed for 15 years. His loved ones should pray for him."

Prophet Roja claimed to have seen the news of Chairman Wontumi's 15-year sentence being announced by multiple media outlets.

He claimed that the politician had offended a certain individual, who could guarantee his freedom from the prosecution he would face.

The prophet claimed that meetings had been held regarding Wontumi's prosecution and that Wontumi could face severe consequences without God's intervention.

He said:

"I am seeing it all over the news now. It has appeared on TV that Wontumi has been jailed for 15 years. He should pray hard. He has wronged somebody. The person he has wronged will sit with the people who will guarantee his freedom from his current predicament."

"He has stepped on the wrong foot. Some communications are going on behind his back. If God does not intervene, Ghanaians will come out to see that Prophet Roja said on Captain Smart's show that he will be jailed for 15 years."

He recounted how he accurately predicted the demise of the Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III and the installation of a successor.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Righteous1299 commented:

"So why should Ghanaian pray for someone who allegedly stole taxpayers' money?"

Daakyehene wrote:

"If it comes to pass, his prophecy is real. If it doesn't, then Ghanaians prayed."

Bra_Cwesi said:

"The only prayer is for justice to be served. So help me God."

Mr Appiah commented:

"He can’t run away from the doom coming. He must face the wrath of the harm he’s caused to humanity and the country at large."

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

In a video, the prophet shared some family secrets regarding the media personality's birth.

Prophet Roja also prophesied a future political career for Captain Smart, culminating in his becoming president.

