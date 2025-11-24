On the evening of November 20, 2025, FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor was robbed of some belongings

However, some okada riders he is offering pro bono services upon hearing the matter, searched for the suspect and handed him over to the police

Oliver Barker-Vormawor said he was happy that people would rise to show him such gravity of love

A group of commercial motor riders have arrested a suspect who robbed FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The lawyer lost several valuable items, including his MacBook, in the robbery incident.

Okada riders arrest suspect who stole Fix The Country's Oliver Barker-Vormawor items in Achimota. Photo source: Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor

In a post on X, he said some commercial motor riders, popularly called okada riders, whom he is representing pro bono in court, mobilised their underground network and arrested the suspect.

"My firm recently took on the representation of over 50 Okada drivers who were arrested by the Police. We are representing them pro bono. Just this afternoon, I got this message from one of my lawyers."

The message from Barker-Vormawor's lawyer read:

“Good afternoon sir. Some of our okada riders saw your post on the robbery on Facebook. They’ve managed to mobilise their underground networks to get a suspect arrested by the Achimota Police. They handed him over to one inspector Sarkodie, whose number is …”

The okada riders subsequently handed the suspect over to the Achimota Police.

Barker-Vormawor said that even though he does not know how this will end, he is happy that there are people who could go this far for him.

"I don’t know what will come out of this. But I just want the world to know that my heart is full! Help people! It doesn’t matter how hard it is! Always help people. I may never become as rich as some of my friends in politics. But I will never lack in the resource of love and care from different communities of people that our political system leaves behind! I thank the streets for their care."

Reactions to suspect's arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Oliver Barker-Vormawor on X. Read them below:

@Abiamka_GH said:

"The 'underground network' is a problem because they reveal thieves based on preference. I remember my school bag with a Samsung phone and laptop was robbed at Circle in 2016, and some okada guys said they could catch the thieves if I paid them,but I told them I didn’t have money."

@samuelocquaye20 wrote:

"I am happy to hear this.Oliver had been the source of hope for many.Those who do good are always rewarded and l knew though he does it with his heart and not deserving anything in return,he will be rewarded abundantly.He is doing the lord's work.Blessings be upon his heard."

@kofipapa99 said:

"Everybody is important in the society."

@ErnestOtchere wrote:

"Great work boss. I need your help too."

Democracy Hub convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor says he was robbed near the Achimota Overhead. Credit: Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Barker-Vormawor praises Police Officer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor praised a police officer after he reported the robbery attack to the Achimota police station.

He said that one Detective Chief Inspector Victor Mensah of the Achimota Police Station was helpful following the attack.

