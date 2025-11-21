A Ghanaian man shared how his girlfriend broke up with him minutes into his graduation ceremony at KNUST

Armstrong Donkor said he had planned to surprise his woman when he saw the breakup message on his phone

A Ghanaian lady ended her relationship with her boyfriend on the day he was graduating with First Class honours from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Armstrong Donkor said he was part of the 2025 graduating class from the College of Engineering and had earned a First Class in his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering programme.

In a post on X, Armstrong Donkor, who goes by the handle @be_humble666, said he received a message from his girlfriend less than an hour after the graduation ceremony began.

Making the situation even sadder, he said he had planned to surprise her after the ceremony.

"Funny enough, that day, I was planning to surprise her that I had graduated with First Class honours, until that message popped up at exactly 9:40 am - just 40 minutes into our graduation ceremony."

In a screenshot he shared, the lady had texted him asking for a breakup.

"When you are done with your graduation, I want a breakup," her message to Armstrong read.

He added that because of the actions of the woman he loved, he was done with finding and falling in love.

"I’m done with this thing called love."

Reactions to man being dumped before graduation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @be_humble666 on X. Many congratulated and encouraged him not to give up.

@edudzi____ said:

"First class in Engineering? Her loss, bro, move on kraaa."

@Veli_no wrote:

"Mechanical Engineering with first class? You be shark oo."

@y3n_Sei_Da said:

"Bro, yesterday was supposed to be your big moment. Her message came at the worst time, but don’t let it dim your shine. You didn’t lose anything… she did. We're here with you♥️."

@be_humble666 responded:

"Sure, boss gonna take my forex lessons seriously now."

@freeman_joshu wrote:

"I love how boys are motivating you under the Comment bro.Fixed up your life and move on you will get a company that will bi giving you 10k 20k a month bro."

@DezyMensah said:

"Congratulations. It’s all part of your success story."

@AllowCashOut asked:

"Yo! Wait... Did you reply her?"

@be_humble666 resonded:

"Naaa bro."

@halal__baddie wrote:

"She hates you so much!!!! That was supposed to be a happy day for you and she couldn’t even wait till night. Congratulations 🎊."

@OfoeEdmund said:

"Congratulations on your academic achievement and on losing a mean hearted person."

@Nanakay1_ wrote:

"God is moving the pieces for you. first class in mechanical engineering and your girl breaks up with you the same day? trust me, she’s not the one. focus on your life bro. solid girls dey ewiase bro."

@Teemah433 said:

"Dealing with someone which no emotional intelligence must be tough."

