Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has wowed many with her stylish gown at the 2025 EMY Africa Awards

She wore a splendid black gown designed by a young and fast-rising Kumasi-based fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Wiredu to the red carpet event

Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has undeniably made waves at the 2025 EMY Africa Awards, earning her spot among the best-dressed female celebrities of the evening.

The talented screen goddess adorned herself in a stylish, custom-made black ball gown designed by the renowned Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Wiredu, the creative force behind Groovy Thread.

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah rocks a stylish gown by Groovy Thread at the 2025 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Roselyn Ngissah rocks a gown by Groovy Thread

The 2025 EMY Africa Awards was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and sartorial excellence, as A-list celebrities graced the red carpet in their most impressive fashions.

a fully embraced the theme of the event, stepping out in a spectacular long-sleeved black ball gown that featured intricate gold petal appliqué detailing.

Her gown was complemented by a delicately crafted choker necklace made from black and white beads, which shimmered under the event’s dazzling lights.

Roselyn Ngissah slays in a long braids hairstyle before her grand entry at the 2025 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: @roselynngissah.

Source: Instagram

To complete her sophisticated look, Roselyn opted for a sleek frontal lace hairstyle, neatly parted in the centre and styled into a chic ponytail.

She captured the spotlight with her impeccable makeup, featuring perfectly shaped eyebrows, dramatic long eyelashes, expertly blended smoky eyes, and a glossy lip that tied her entire look together.

The Instagram photos of Roselyn Ngissah in a gown by Groovy Thread are below:

Benedicta Gafah slays in a stylish gown

Among other fashion highlights of the evening, Kumawood star Benedicta Gafah turned heads in a striking structured gown.

The eye-catching dress featured a daring thigh-high gown that showcased her toned legs, captivating the attention of fashion enthusiasts on Instagram.

The gown’s stylish extended sleeves have quickly become a trending topic, reflecting her bold fashion choices.

The Instagram video of Benedicta Gafah at the 2025 EMY Africa Awards is below:

Cina Soul flaunts skin in black gown

Singer Cina Soul wowed attendees in a strapless black gown highlighting her curves with gold sleeves that added a touch of opulence.

Her short fringe hairstyle and expertly applied makeup made her stand out further at the star-studded event.

She accessorised with elegant black earrings and minimal jewellery, allowing her gown to take centre stage.

The Instagram video of Cina Soul is below:

Becca looks terrific in a white gown

Award-winning musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, also made an impressive statement in a strapless white peplum gown that beautifully accentuated her famous curves.

Attending the event with her dapper Nigerian husband, who donned a stylish, crisp white long-sleeve shirt paired with a tailored designer suit.

The popular celebrity couple made quite the fashionable pair on the red carpet.

The Instagram video of Becca and her husband is below:

Singer Sefa rocks gown with billowing sleeves

Ghanaian singer Sefa made a grand entrance in a red lace gown adorned with billowing sleeves that evoked a regal aura.

This marked her first red carpet appearance following her debut role in the popular GH Queen season 3 series.

With a classy frontal lace hairstyle and bold makeup, she truly resembled a princess, captivating the audience and showcasing the vibrant talents of Ghanaian artistry at the EMY Africa Awards.

The Instagram video is below:

Roselyn Ngissah loses her mom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Roselyn Ngissah, who posted on social media about her mother, Elizabeth Ngissah's sudden death.

On her Instagram feed, the well-known Ghanaian actress posted pictures and a long eulogy of her late mother.

Following the death of Roselyn Ngissah's mother, a large number of Ghanaians, including well-known celebrities, flocked to the comment area to express their condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh