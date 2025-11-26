Lawyer Godlove Tenkorang defended Wesley Girls' right to enforce faith-based rules aligned with Methodist principles

He argued that minors' freedoms could be limited for education and welfare under Ghana's constitution

His comments sparked online reactions as the religious freedom case reached Ghana's Supreme Court

Lawyer Godlove Adjei Tenkorang has given his commentary on the ongoing national debate surrounding Wesley Girls' High School.

The lawyer defended the institution's right to enforce its internal regulations, arguing that its rules are consistent with its founding Methodist doctrines and are legally protected under the Ghanaian constitution.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the debate erupted after a lawyer, Shafic Osman, claimed that Wesley Girls' policies restrict Muslim students from observing key religious practices, including fasting during Ramadan, wearing the hijab, and other Islamic rites. Osman filed the case in December 2024.

The issue has since escalated to the Supreme Court, with critics arguing the school's stance infringes upon the student's constitutional right to religious freedom.

Lawyer speaks on Wesley Girls' religious saga

Speaking in a recent appearance on ABN radio station in Ghana, Tenkorang asserted that faith-based institutions like Wesley Girls' were established with a dual purpose.

"When the mission schools were established, it was not just for educational purposes," he explained. "They also wanted to use it as a channel to instill their own faith into people."

He argued that parents who choose to enroll their children in such schools are aware of their religious identity from the onset and should expect their children to adhere to the school's established ethos.

From a legal standpoint, Tenkorang pointed out that the liberties of minors can be constitutionally curtailed for the purposes of education and welfare.

He stated that the school, acting in loco parentis (in the place of a parent), is entitled to maintain rules it deems necessary for the discipline and well-being of its students, who are mostly under the age of 18.

Lawyer Tenkorang concluded by strongly condemning threats of violence made against the school, calling them shameful and unrepresentative of the peaceful Muslim community he knows.

Reactions to the Wesley school-religious saga

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the Ghanaian lawyer's statement on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Nana Owusu Yabi stated:

"Do Christians do praise and worship in Muslim schools?"

Sulleyman Makaveli wrote:

"Muslim students will attend the schools they want as long as it’s a government sch and they can practice their religious rights."

Baroness commented:

"Someone has finally said it. You are too wise."

Mbedu claimed:

"I sent my sister to Sakafia in Asokore Mampong, she was forced to put on a veil."

Haruna Iddrisu speaks on Wesley SHS saga

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister spoke in support of religious inclusion amid the discrimination lawsuit against Wesley Girls’ High School.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 25, he addressed concerns over alleged restrictions placed on Muslim students at the school, restrictions that are now the subject of a Supreme Court case.

