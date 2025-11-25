A new video has reignited conversations about the quality of food served to prisoners in Ghana

Mysterious meals, unidentifiable to viewers, are reportedly fed to over 2,000 inmates

After 15 years, President Mahama approved raising the daily feeding allowance from GHS 1.80 to GHS 5

A circulating video has given a glimpse of what inmates in Ghanaian prisons are fed.

The content in the pot could not be identified as soup or porridge, but it is said to be served to all inmates at the Kumasi Prisons.

The two large local pots are reportedly the daily meal source for more than two thousand inmates.

“These two pots will be fed to over two thousand inmates. Even if they don’t take it, ours is just to provide,” the cook shared.

She said this in a video shared on X by Sika Official.

The state of the food has triggered several reactions, as many viewers could not identify what was being prepared for the inmates.

Another major concern was the heartbreaking question of how hundreds of inmates are expected to eat and get satisfied when only two pots of food are available to all of them.

Reactions to food for prisoners in Ghana

@cryptosjoe wrote:

“Make wanna government and kitchen moms handle the USA prisons, gang violence go drop like 98% 😂😂.”

@Pato_reignss wrote:

“So this nkateɛ or nkrankra?”

@Nanaezze wrote:

“If you like, argue with someone and land safely in prison.”

@ObiaaBewu added:

“You can’t murder innocent people and also be served good food. The same food was prepared for us back in secondary school… this is even better chale.”

@CarlostheMajor added:

“Ebi Tom Brown Sika wan talk or what? ’Cos that ain’t soup to me.”

@Awurade_Nyame wrote:

“Water soup?”

Feeding fee for prisoners increased to GH¢5

According to the Information Services Department, the President has approved an increase in the daily feeding grant for prisoners from GH₵1.80 to GH₵5.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, also confirmed the development when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

He added that the new rate would be captured in the 2026 Budget, following presidential approval, with GH¢10 million expected to be released to cover the last quarter of this year.

Committee members described the current GH¢1.80 allocation, which has remained unchanged since 2010, as inadequate for providing three meals a day to inmates.

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, told the committee that poor feeding arrangements affect the health and general well-being of prisoners.

A committee member, Mr Sebastian Fred Deh, compared the amount to the GH¢2.50 per child per day under the school feeding programme and said the situation violates the Mandela Rules, which require adequate food for prisoners.

He called on the government to release the approved funds without delay to reduce pressure on the prison system.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie explained that the Ghana Prisons Service has been supplementing allocations with produce from gardens, fish ponds, and poultry projects in various facilities, as well as occasional support from churches.

She warned that food shortages remain the main cause of unrest in prisons and stressed that improved rations are needed to maintain order and protect officers.

She added that although the new GH¢5 rate has been approved, the Service will continue to push for a further increase during the 2026 fiscal year to reflect the real cost of feeding adults in custody.

