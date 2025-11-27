Sad Scenes at Priscilla Nyamalor’s Candlelight Vigil in Kasoa Evoke Sorrow Online
- Tears flowed at the one-week observance for the late El-Wak Stadium stampede victim, Priscilla Akua Nyamalor
- Friends, family members, and loved ones gathered in Kasoa on November 26, 2025, to mourn the death of their loved one and honour her memory
- Priscilla Nyamalor was one of six people who died when a stampede broke out during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise on November 12
Sad scenes have emerged from a candlelight vigil held for Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, one of the victims of the El-Wak stadium stampede that claimed the lives of six unfortunate victims.
Friends, family members, and loved ones of the deceased gathered in Kasoa on November 26, 2025, for the solemn ceremony.
In videos seen by YEN.com.gh, loved ones of Priscilla Nyamalor could be seen breaking down in bitter tears as they struggled to cope with the reality of her demise.
Many wailed, filling the environment with their gut-wrenching screams, while others stood in respectful silence in honour of her memory. Prayers were offered to protect the soul of the deceased, while hundreds of candles and phone-lit torches were held up to create a powerful visual.
Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, a 22-year-old SHS graduate and worker at the Kasoa branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana, sadly died on November 12, 2025, when a stampede occurred at the El-Wak stadium in Accra during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.
Below are TikTok videos depicting the sad scenes at Priscilla Akua Nyamalor’s candlelight vigil.
Six killed in El-Wak military stampede
The tragic deaths of six female applicants at the El-Wak military stadium occurred following a reported breach in security measures.
According to the statement from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the aftermath of the tragedy, their preliminary investigations indicated that the stampede was caused by an unexpected surge of applicants who flocked to the gates ahead of the scheduled screening.
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the stampede was triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of the scheduled screening at about 0620 hours," the statement said.
In a follow-up statement, the GAF announced the temporary suspension of the screening exercise in the Greater Accra Region and the establishment of a Board of Inquiry was also constituted to unravel the circumstances that preceded the unfortunate incident.
On November 20, a week after the tragedy, the recruitment exercise resumed in a far more orderly fashion, with fewer applicants scheduled for screening and cooling fans installed at the venue to prevent heatstroke.
Below is a TikTok video of the GAF recruitment exercise.
Family mourns at Priscilla Nyamalor’s one-week observance
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Nyamalor’s one-week observance was held at her home in Kasoa on November 22, 2025.
The solemn ceremony attracted numerous political figures, including the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman for Awutu Senya East, Stephen Ofosu Agyare.
Videos from the event showed close relatives and attendees dressed in traditional black and red attire, symbolic colours of mourning, sitting quietly around framed photographs of the late young woman.
