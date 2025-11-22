The family of stampede victim Priscilla Nyamalor has begun the one-week observance of her passing in Kasoa

The solemn ceremony has attracted political figures, including Awutu Senya East NDC Chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare

Heartbreaking moments from the gathering have left many reflecting on the tragic events at El Wak Stadium

The family of Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the young victims who lost their lives in the heartbreaking El Wak Stadium stampede, have gathered in Kasoa to perform the customary one-week observance of her passing.

The ceremony, held in line with long-standing Ghanaian tradition, marked a moment for the bereaved family, friends and community members to come together to honour her memory.

In Ghana, a one-week observance is not necessarily conducted exactly seven days after a person’s passing. Instead, it is chosen by the family as a significant moment to publicly acknowledge the loss, receive support, and offer prayers for the departed soul.

For Priscilla’s family, this day served as both a remembrance and a painful reminder of a life cut short.

A circulating video from the solemn gathering showed close relatives and attendees dressed in traditional black and red attire, symbolic colours of mourning, sitting quietly around framed photographs of the late young woman.

Her pictures, surrounded by flowers, stood at the centre of the ceremony, evoking deep emotion among those present.

One of the most heartbreaking scenes captured the grief-stricken mother of Priscilla, who struggled to hold back tears throughout the event.

Her obvious pain has touched many online who continue to sympathise with the affected families.

The distress in her eyes reflected the devastation that had swept through the home since the tragedy.

Awutu Senya East NDC Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, was among the dignitaries who attended the observance to offer condolences and support.

His presence, along with that of other concerned individuals, underscored how deeply the tragic event has affected both the community and the nation at large.

Background to stampede leading to Priscila's death

Ghana was thrown into mourning after it was confirmed that six people had died during a stampede at the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment screening at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on the morning of November 12, 2025. Dozens were injured and rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Videos taken at the scene showed distressed applicants, some of whom had travelled from distant regions such as Sefwi, expressing frustration about the organisation of the exercise.

A visibly agitated parent also lamented the situation, calling for stricter crowd control measures.

Following the incident, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) issued a statement attributing the tragedy to an unexpected swell of applicants who attempted to force their way through the gates before the scheduled screening time.

According to the GAF, the surge created uncontrollable pressure at the entrance, resulting in the fatal stampede.

The Armed Forces assured the public that all injured applicants were receiving emergency medical attention and that arrangements were being made to contact the families of those who lost their lives.

They extended their condolences and pledged improved protocols going forward.

Military resumes recruitment, mount fans at El-Wak

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the GAF has since resumed the 2025/2026 recruitment process after temporarily suspending activities in the wake of the tragedy. On Thursday, November 20, 2025, applicants arrived at El-Wak Stadium under tighter safety procedures.

This time, the Armed Forces provided seating arrangements and cooling fans for all applicants, who were instructed to remain seated while waiting to be screened. Security personnel were positioned strategically to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderly movement.

The new measures appear to be part of a broader effort to reassure the public and avoid any repeat of the unfortunate incident that claimed lives, including that of young Priscilla Nyamalor.

Source: YEN.com.gh