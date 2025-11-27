Afua Asantewaa Replies Fan on Working As a Food Service Worker In Canada Without Feeling Shy
- Media personality Afua Asantewaa got people talking after she shared an update after travelling with her family to Canada
- In a video on her TikTok account, she posted a new video of her job as a food service worker at Tim Hortons
- Many Ghanaians applauded her for securing a job, with some wanting to find out which particular branch she works at
Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has triggered reactions with her response to a fan about the kind of work she currently does in Canada.
This comes after the Guinness World Record attemptee posted a video of herself working as a food service worker at Tim Hortons, a popular fast food chain in Canada.
The video showed her in a happy mood as she stood behind the counter, ready to serve her customers.
In the caption, she expressed delight at trying out this new experience.
"IN FOR THE CANADIAN EXPERIENCE," she captioned the video.
A comment by one netizen, @Diary Of A Yummy Mom, who reacted to the post, caught her attention. The fan wrote that she was happy to see Afua working joyfully, not having anything to be shy about.
"Congratulations. I'm happy you're not shy about your new experiences in Canada. That's how we all started many years ago," the fan commented.
Afua Asantewaa quickly responded, saying she had nothing to be shy about, as she was enjoying the experience in Canada
"There’s nothing to be shy about, Yummy Mom. I love every bit of the experience and keeping it real," she replied.
Afua Asantewaa enrols daughters in Canadian schools
Afua Asantewaa received congratulatory messages recently after announcing that her daughters would be starting school next week in Canada.
In a post, she requested parents and fans residing in Canada to share any advice regarding the education system and schools to help them adapt faster.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 20,000 likes and 100 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's work in Canada
Social media users who took to the comment section of the post had varied opinions on Afua Asantewaa's job, with some eager to find out the location of her branch.
Lovina stated:
"At least she can start another singathon there."
Stephanie Selassie added:
"She posted herself before you people will come for her. Proud of you, sis."
Dorothy Cornelius added:
"Welcome to Canada 🇨🇦."
Richie added:
"I had amazing fun at Tim Hortons. It's a nice entry job, still love it :) Have fun!"
Adepa stated:
"I’m so proud of you, girl. Start somewhere and end great. Much love."
Syndella Cooper added:
"Canadian experience is very important for a start... Go girl, you got this!"
Afua Asantewaa & family chill during US vacation
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum embarked on a trip to the United States with her three daughters.
The lively media personality shared moments from their journey, documenting their travels from Ghana all the way to their destination abroad.
She also shared videos of their adventures during the entire duration of their stay.
