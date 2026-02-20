Veteran media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has publicly explained why she quit her job as a journalist in Ghana to relocate to the US and become an Uber driver.

In a video shared on her TikTok account on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the media personality announced that she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to work and had settled on being a rideshare driver.

She said she had received some negative comments since announcing her new profession but was not phased because she was not ashamed to be working for a living.

"I told you I was working as an Uber driver in the United States and received a lot of comments, some positive and some negative. I think I explained that there is a need for me to do something here," she said.

The former Onua FM presenter also explained how the process of being an Uber driver in the US worked.

She detailed how the registration process worked, contrasting it with the Ghanaian experience.

Nana Yaa Brefo also promised to share more content regarding her journey as an Uber driver in the United States.

Her video courted the attention of her nemesis, Kevin Taylor, with whom she has had a major feud in recent years, who offered to gift her a new car to use for her Uber driving work.

Nana Yaa Brefo details reasons behind relocation

In a video she shared on her Facebook page on Friday, February 20, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo dismissed claims that she had relocated to the US due to financial struggles in Ghana.

The veteran media personality noted that she decided to move abroad and reunite with her son, who needed supervision.

Nana Yaa shared that the media field in Ghana did not pay much and that she was not earning GH₵50,000 as her monthly salary despite her fame, as speculated by some individuals.

She noted that even though she was earning significant money from her media work, her situation was better compared to others.

Nana Yaa stated that she was living in a rented apartment and that she would have faced major financial struggles if she relied on her savings to pay bills and cater for her son.

She noted that she decided to work as an Uber driver to help generate more income to pay the bills since she needed to upgrade her education to gain employment in the media space in the US.

The veteran media personality expressed gratitude to Kevin Taylor for his offer to gift her a new car.

