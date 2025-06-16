Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband has joined her in Canada after she complained of loneliness

Kofi Aduonum looked overly excited as he hugged his three daughters on the street of Toronto in a lovely photo

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's beautiful photo on Instagram

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum's husband has reunited with his family after her viral complaint in a trending video.

The talented sports journalist Kofi Aduonum arrived in Canada on June 15, 2025, to celebrate the 2025 Father's Day celebration with his wife and three beautiful children.

Afua Singathon shares a beautiful family photo online as her husband arrives in Canada. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

The chief executive officer of GOWA Awards, who has failed the Guinness World record singathon on two attempts, looked classy in a green two-piece ensemble and her short natural hairstyle.

Afua Asantewaa's children wore coordinating ensembles and elegant sneakers as they hugged their father in the lovely video.

Mr Kofi Aduonum looked dashing in a simple blue T-shirt and denim jeans for the family photoshoot in Toronto, Canada.

Afua Singathon's husband travels to Canada

Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband, Kofi Aduonum, has made his wife and children happy after travelling to Canada for the Father's Day celebration. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lqueencybeautystore

"Happy Father’s Day to an amazing man."

gaiseyeliz900

"Awwww thia is beautiful. Happy Father's Day Champ..More grace ❤️👏🙌."

priscilla_kusaah

"To God be the glory 🙌❤️😍."

priscilla_kusaah

"You are indeed the apple of God's eye."

oniellove1

"Beaufort ❤️❤️❤️🔥."

mavisgoodlife

"Happy Father’s Day to your wonderful husband 🙌."

Jerdormothercare stated:

"This is beautiful 😍 and what we want to see and not the fake news the media is spreading. Keep going high 🔥."

Adoma881 stated:

"Happy father's day to you dear ❤️."

Akuarhadepahcee stated:

"Wow, this beautiful to watch❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa complains about a long-distance relationship

Afua Asantewaa Singathon has expressed her opinions about long-distance relationships in a trending video.

She explained in the video that she used to believe that long-distance relationships are easy because couples get to talk anytime on video or voice calls.

Upon being in the same situation, the celebrity mother has publicly complained the challenges such as no physical attraction in long-distance relationships.

"At first, I thought long-distance relationships were easy. I used to say those same words a long time ago. I didn't think that was a major issue."

"You could have been talking to your partner earlier than I was. I want to know if you two have a mystical ability that enables you to remain separated for such a long time, or if you both adhere to any restrictions. It's difficult."

The Instagram video is below:

Afua Asantewaa flaunts her fine legs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian woman Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, who has caused a stir with her fashionable ensemble.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked elegant in the long dress and short haircut as she posed for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle.

