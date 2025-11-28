A tragic accident involving a cement-laden trailer has shaken residents of Kade

A 50-year-old woman lost her life after the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the shop where she worked

Authorities have not yet communicated the cause of the trailer’s loss of control

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A wave of heartbreaking news has swept through Akyem Kade after a 50-year-old woman lost her life in a devastating accident involving a trailer loaded with cement.

A 50-year-old woman reportedly passes away after a trailer accident in Kade. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The tragedy occurred while the woman was attending to customers in her shop, an ordinary workday that turned into a painful moment for the entire community.

According to eyewitness accounts, the large trailer, heavily stacked with bags of cement, suddenly veered off the road.

In a matter of seconds, it rammed into the shop, crushing the woman who was inside.

Attempts by bystanders to rescue her were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.

Residents who gathered at the scene struggled to hold back their emotions as they watched the wreckage.

Many described the woman as a hardworking community member who had operated the shop for years, becoming a familiar and trusted face among locals.

Authorities have yet to provide detailed information on what caused the trailer to lose control.

An investigation is expected to be launched to determine what exactly led to the tragic occurrence.

This heartbreaking incident has left families, neighbours, and local traders deeply shaken, with many calling for stricter safety checks on heavy-duty vehicles that frequently pass through the township.

Watch the X video below.

Ghanaian Rapper involved in serious car accident

In a separate incident, rising Ghanaian rapper Richmond Boamah, widely known as Uncle Rich, was involved in a serious car accident in Accra on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

A TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh captured the aftermath of the accident, showing significant damage to the rapper’s luxurious silver Range Rover.

According to the footage, a truck transporting bags of sachet water for distribution collided with the musician’s vehicle on a busy street.

The exact details leading up to the crash remain unclear, but many residents rushed to the scene, expressing frustration toward the truck driver, who appeared visibly shaken.

In the video, an eyewitness claimed the truck belonged to someone else, raising questions about whether the driver had the proper training or authorisation to operate it.

Ghanaian rapper Uncle Rich is involved in a severe car accident in Accra. Photo source: @unclerichmusic Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Despite the severity of the impact, Uncle Rich appeared to escape unhurt. The rapper, known for collaborating with top artists including Medikal, Tulenkey, Mr Drew, and Oseikrom Sikanii, recorded the aftermath of the incident, assuring his fans that he was safe.

Darkovibes also involved in car accident

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Darkovibes was involved in a car crash on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Reports indicated that the La Meme Gang member was travelling with content creator MadeInGhana when the collision occurred.

Videos showing the damaged vehicle quickly surfaced on social media, prompting varied reactions from Ghanaians, some expressing concern while others urged the entertainment industry to prioritise road safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh