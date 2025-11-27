A rare Tesla Cybertruck crashed along the Regimanuel Estate stretch in Spintex and was left badly damaged

Videos online showed the Cybertruck abandoned on the road and later being towed away from the accident scene

The owner remained unknown, although blogger Hyper Master claimed it belonged to a business mogul in Accra without mentioning the name

The Regimanuel Estate Stretch in Spintex, Accra, was the site of a severe incident in which a Tesla Cybertruck was involved in significant damage and was left abandoned in the middle of the road.

Spintex residents watch as a business mogul crashes white Cybertruck. Image credit: Sikaofficial, TeslaLounge

Source: Twitter

The Cybertruck's unusual appearance, coupled with the accident, has sparked a reaction on social media since these vehicles have only become available for sale globally very recently.

One video on social media shows the Cybertruck in bad shape with several people nearby filming the event on their phones.

The trending video shows the damage to the front end of the Cybertruck, yet further information on the extent of the accident could not be obtained at the time due to no other visual evidence belonging to the Tesla Cybertruck remaining from the closest angle of the accident.

Another video that has made its way on X shows the Cybertruck being placed into a breakdown vehicle to be taken away from the accident scene.

Check out the video of the wrecked Cybertruck below:

Due to the unique styling of the Tesla Cybertruck body style, in that it has an enclosed design made from stainless steel along with a sharp angularity of shape, the incident caught the attention of all those passing by on foot or in motor vehicles.

The identity of the Cybertruck owner unconfirmed

The owner of the Cybertruck has not been confirmed or identified at this time.

A popular Instagram Blogger, Hyper Master, who posted the video online, alleges that a business Mogul from Accra, Ghana, owns the Cybertruck; however did not disclose the name of the person or give any additional information on the owner.

Check out another video of the Cybertruck below:

There are many questions surrounding who could be driving one of the most sought-after vehicles in 2020, and the video shared on social media has raised even more questions.

Tesla Cybertrucks are extremely rare to find in Africa, and those who have them tend to have a great deal of wealth and influence because of their extremely high price and the difficulty it takes to buy one.

Since their introduction on a global scale, Cybertruck design and durability have been discussed by various platforms, media sources, and even the public.

