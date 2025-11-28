Nii Adjetey from the SRC, explained that Mariam Saaka agreed to forgo her cash prize for a car

Saaka claimed the car was immobile, but the SRC stated it was fixed after she reported the issue

The SRC representative also clarified that Saaka’s cash prize had been redirected to the runners-up

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A representative from the 67th SRC administration has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the Miss University of Ghana pageant winner, Mariam Jasmine Saaka.

An SRC representative explains that Miss UG winner, Mariam Saaka, agreed to forgo her cash prize for a car. Photo credit: Hitzfm. Image source: X

Source: TikTok

During an interview with Hitz 103.9 FM, Nii Adjetey Faculty, who served during the tenure of former SRC President Guru, claimed that the winner, Mariam Saaka, had a mutual understanding to forgo her cash prize in exchange for the grand prize vehicle.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Saaka came forward some days ago to share the disappointing reality of the 'brand-new car' grand prize.

According to her, the car was completely immobile, so she had no choice but to abandon it at the campus car park.

SRC representative comments on Miss UG Saga

However, commenting on this, Nii Adjetey stated that the organisers acted swiftly when Saaka reported the car defect to them.

According to him, the SRC offered to cover all repair costs. He said:

"When she reported the issue... we realised that, okay... she can return the vehicle so that it would be attended to."

Saaka had also claimed that she neither received the cash prize nor the all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

Addressing this allegation, Adjetey alleged that an agreement was made to reallocate the winner's cash prize to the runners-up, a deal he claimed was fulfilled on the night of the pageant.

The most startling claim, however, contradicted the winner's portrayal of the car as unusable.

According to him, after the SRC returned the vehicle to Saaka's residence at her request, it was spotted being driven on campus the very next day.

"A vehicle in such a poor condition has been driven on campus on several occasions by you (Saaka)," he asserted, directly challenging her narrative.

He added:

"The vehicle is still with you. So why don't you return the vehicle so that it will be fixed?"

Watch the video of the interview below:

Reactions to comment on Miss UG saga

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the statement made by the SRC representative on the Miss UG pageant saga. Some of the comments are below.

@kobbyrunner99 said:

"My question is, why will you gift a faulty vehicle to a competition winner in the first place? It doesn't make sense at all, and why will you take money from her cash prize to others? You guys no try, and I think Guru is covering up his mistakes, this isn’t normal at all."

@AbdulWahab_ikno wrote:

"All these people were voted in as student leaders. No serious accountability in UG."

@Sleep_the_Cuzin commented:

"So per your logic, a car in bad condition can’t move? Or shouldn’t be driven by someone close to her? You’re not even ashamed?"

Miss UG pageant winner Mariam Saaka calls out organisers after allegedly receiving an email of a booked flight to Dubai. Photo credit: Mariam Saaka. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Miss UG winner speaks on Dubai trip

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Mariam Saaka announced her promised Dubai trip was allegedly hijacked by the SRC Women’s Commissioner, Antoinnette Opoku.

She claimed she received a thank‑you email showing another person’s travel documents instead of hers.

The allegations intensified calls for accountability after she earlier exposed her faulty car prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh