Miss University of Ghana 2025 winner Mariam Saaka exposed the poor state of her prize vehicle

She disclosed that the 'brand-new' car was immobile and had several broken interior and electronic features

The promised Dubai trip also allegedly never happened, sparking outrage among students and the general public

The winner of the 2025 Miss University of Ghana pageant has come forward to share the disappointing reality of the 'brand-new car' grand prize.

The reigning queen, Mariam Jasmine Saaka, was crowned as the winner of the beauty pageant in August 2025.

The pageant was a flagship event of the 67th Students' Representative Council (SRC) administration led by President Guru (Maradona Yeboah Adjei). It is now at the centre of controversy over the quality of its prizes.

2025 Miss University of Ghana winner speaks

Mariam Saaka, in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, voiced out that the organisers had given her a dilapidated Toyota Corolla that was riddled with mechanical issues, as opposed to the 'brand new' statement that was spoken about.

The pageant queen, in a video, provided a detailed tour of the black Toyota hatchback, showcasing the vehicle in a state of disrepair.

According to her, the car was completely immobile, so she had no choice but to abandon it at the campus car park.

The interior, she demonstrated, was in even worse condition, with loose and detachable panels, a broken glove compartment, and missing grab handles, which is unideal for a brand-new vehicle.

Speaking further, she addressed some essential electronic features, like the central control and locking system, which were not functional during her demonstration, rendering the car insecure and its windows permanently shut.

Beyond the vehicle, the winner also confirmed that another key component of her prize package, a promised trip to Dubai, has not materialized.

Watch the video of Mariam Saaka's demonstration below:

Reactions to Miss University of Ghana's outcry

The revelations have sparked outrage and disappointment among the student body and the wider public, raising serious questions about the management of the SRC-sponsored event and the fulfillment of promises made to participants.

Some of the comments are below.

@darko_vine said:

"Lol. They promised a car, not a working car."

@BlueFromGH wrote:

"He is an NPP member, what do you expect?"

@Promado_1 commented:

"My sister, raise the car come, I go take do my master’s project work."

@bole_idi_amin questioned:

"Was the car bought with Guru's money or from the SRC money?"

@LordSterlingard jested:

"This is a Decepticon! It is not a normal car. Stop touching the parts like that."

