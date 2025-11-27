Mariam Saaka announced her promised Dubai trip was allegedly hijacked by the SRC Women’s Commissioner

She claimed she received a thank‑you email showing another person’s travel documents instead of hers

The allegations intensified calls for accountability after she earlier exposed her faulty car prize

The controversy surrounding the Miss University of Ghana (Miss UG) pageant has taken another dramatic turn, after the winner, Mariam Jasmine Saaka, released a new update about her grand prize: a trip to Dubai.

The reigning queen, Mariam Jasmine Saaka, was crowned as the winner of the beauty pageant in August 2025.

While speaking in a radio interview, Saaka released some supposed evidence that suggested her trip to Dubai was booked but seemingly allocated to the SRC Women's Commissioner, Antoinnette Opoku, using pageant funds.

Saaka claimed that she recently received an automated 'Thank You' email from EgyptAir for a flight from Cairo to Dubai, a journey she was promised but never embarked on.

She also claimed that she found out from the email that the travel documents for the Women's Commissioner were included, instead of hers, indicating that the former had used her ticket for the travel.

"That's when I found out that with the Miss UG money, they had also booked a trip and ticket for the Women's Commissioner," Saaka stated, alleging a potential misappropriation of funds.

Saaka described a complete breakdown in communication, claiming that the commissioner has since blocked her and refused to provide any accountability for the prize money, the trip, or the dilapidated car she received.

She detailed her exhaustive but fruitless efforts to get answers months after her victory in the pageant, calling it her "20th attempt" after numerous calls, texts, and emails went unanswered.

The new allegations have intensified calls for transparency and accountability from the Miss University of Ghana pageant organisers and the associated SRC administration.

Watch the video below:

2025 Miss University of Ghana winner speaks

This comes after she, in a video, came forward to share the disappointing reality of the 'brand-new car' grand prize.

The pageant queen, in the video, provided a detailed tour of the black Toyota hatchback, showcasing the vehicle in a state of disrepair.

According to her, the car was completely immobile, so she had no choice but to abandon it at the campus car park.

Watch the video of her providing more details about her vehicle below:

Reactions to 2025 Miss UG winner rant

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video of her sharing her frustration on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Kyle_Godness said:

"But how can they use your email address to book a flight without you having been notified of the booking confirmation, but got a thank you email instead? I feel there’s more to the issue than is being discussed."

@DreaBounce stated:

"If you think the youth can do better, look at your SRC."

@YamoahRose commented:

"There were competent candidates, but they voted for Guru cos of his fame… lmao."

