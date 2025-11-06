A Ghanaian woman has criticised the role of the Gender Minister, calling it redundant and unnecessary

She questioned Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey's inactivity, stating that she had never heard from the minister

The woman urged the presidency to abolish the position and redirect the salary to infrastructure projects

A Ghanaian woman unleashed a denunciation against the office of the Ghana Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, arguing that the position is entirely redundant.

Taking to social media, the yet-to-be-identified lady argued that she doesn't know the significance of Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey sitting in the position of Ghana Gender Minister.

The Ghanaian lady beseeched the presidency, saying that the minister's salary would be better spent on fixing roads; as such, the role should be abolished entirely.

President John Mahama appointed Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey on February 3, 2025. However, the Ghanaian lady ranted that she had never known such a position existed until she searched the internet.

"We don't hear from the Gender Minister. I swear to God, if not for right now that I went to Google to search, I wouldn't know who the Gender Minister was because she has never been on the news. Because she's doing nothing, so she's not on the news at all," the Ghanaian lady ranted

The lady expressed her disappointment over Dr Lartey's perceived inaction on critical issues in the nation.

She questioned:

"What is your function in Ghana as a Gender Minister? What are you supposed to do? And what have you done so far ever since you have been appointed?"

Watch the full video of her rant below:

Who is Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey?

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, born on April 16, 1976, in Nungua (Krowor), is a distinguished Ghanaian politician, academic, and women's rights advocate. She is also a skilled local government practitioner and development expert.

Dr Lartey’s political journey began in 2000, and in 2011, she made history by becoming the first woman to serve as the Presiding Member of the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), a role she held until 2013.

In the 2016 General Election, Dr Lartey contested under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) banner but was narrowly defeated by Elizabeth Afoley Quaye of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Unshaken by the setback, she ran again in the 2020 General Election and triumphed with a resounding victory, securing 41,850 votes—55.80% of the total votes cast.

Dr Lartey made history as the first female Member of Parliament for Krowor on the NDC ticket and has faithfully represented the Constituency since 2021.

