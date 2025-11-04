A Ghanaian man has gone viral over the choice of outfit he picked for his engagement

He used the same pink lace fabric as his partner, generating a lot of reactions online

While his wife looked beautiful, many felt the man did her a disservice with his outfit

A man has gone viral for his unusual fashion choice, using a lace-style blouse at his engagement ceremony.

In the engagement image circulating, the two partners were seen wearing similar fabric.

The lady wore a beautifully designed, bright pink lace long dress, radiating elegance and joy.

However, the man’s outfit has drawn the most attention.

While he looked sharp in his neatly tailored trousers, it was his top made from the same pink lace material as his partner’s dress that sparked conversations online.

His decision to wear the same fabric as his fiancée has stirred a mix of admiration and amusement, leaving social media users divided.

Reactions to man’s pink lace engagement outfit

The man’s choice of attire, as seen in the post by @thenationguy, has generated widespread discussion across social platforms.

While some praised the creativity and romantic symbolism behind the matching lace outfit, others felt he had gone too far with the coordination.

@vee_uncommon wrote:

"He looks good. Does he?"

@durotoluwa_07 wrote:

"But fr fr why you go wear that kain thing for marriage. You no respect your wife?"

@NeheeIliz also said:

"Some people are so audacious. I admire what I can't do."

Kwesi Appiah's daughter slays with her outfit at Nana Ama Royale's wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @dwtv. Source: Instagram

Abena-Kyei sparks reactions for overdressing at wedding

Previously, Abena Kyei Boakye, a contestant from the 2011 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), had ignited a wave of negative criticism on social media.

The fashion-forward star served as the maid of honour at the wedding of Nana Ama Royale, the 2010 GMB winner, where her striking ensemble became a focal point of discussion.

At the grand ceremony, held amidst a gathering of Ghana's elite, Abena Kyei-Boakye dazzled in an exquisite off-the-shoulder gown crafted from intricately beaded kente cloth.

The corset-style design of the gown accentuated her figure, allowing her to showcase her curves while maintaining elegance at the high-profile event.

In contrast, the celebrity bride, Nana Ama Royale, adorned herself in a more understated yet classic strapless corseted kente gown, embodying grace and poise as she prepared to marry the love of her life.

The bride's ensemble was enhanced by an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup, turning heads as she walked down the aisle.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian fashion designer Augusta Mensah commented on Abena Kyei Boakye's wedding guest looks.

"Abena Kyei Boakye looked good in all her dresses. She is a very classy woman, and people don't expect her to wear something below her standards because her friend is getting married. She looked just perfect in all the gowns to support their friend on her big day."

Kwesi Appiah's daughter outshines 2010-GMB winners' wedding

YEN.com.gh published a report on the former head coach of the Ghanaian national football team, Kwesi Appiah's daughter, Audrey Appiah, who stole the spotlight at the traditional wedding ceremony of the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, held in Accra.

The event was a dazzling celebration, filled with colour and culture, featuring a host of celebrity guests. Ghanaian fashion designer Augusta Mensah told YEN.com.gh that she did not see anything wrong with young women dressing to look good and impressing others at big events.

