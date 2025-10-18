Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), joined the campaign trail of Kennedy Agyapong

The former football administrator was seen speaking to some NPP members on behalf of Kennedy Agyapong in Nadowli Kaleo Constituency

Ghanaian users who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has joined the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong in his bid to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 election.

The former GFA boss was seen canvassing for votes for the former Member of Parliament (MP) of Assin Central Constituency.

Kwesi Nyantakyi joins Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team.

In a video on X, Kwesi Nyantakyi joined Kennedy Agyapong in the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West Region to convince the delegates to vote for him during the presidential primaries.

The NPP leadership has scheduled the presidential primaries to take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Kwesi Nyantakyi urged delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong instead of retaining Dr Bawumia.

He spoke to those present in their local dialect. While Kwesi Nyantakyi spoke to the crowd, Kennedy Agyapong sat in front of the people present.

Kennedy Agyapong nodded and smiled while Kwesi Nyantaky made his submission.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nyantakyi’s campaign for Kennedy Agyapong

The former football administrator’s appearance on Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign platform has received several comments on social media.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@nkotei said:

“You are not credible. You are corrupt. You were caught taking bribes. Don’t come and lecture us.”

@wastyr wrote:

“Ken, your presidency has a stain for allowing a disgraced, corrupt person like Nyantakyi on your campaign stage. Massa, you for look sharp, you don’t need people like this at this time. Even if you sympathise with him, not this time.”

@nii_jamesbond said:

“When I see someone called Acheampong speaking Ewe so well, I wonder why some people still think some regions should win their independence and be a separate state. Ghana is so beautiful. Your name doesn’t always tell what languages you can speak.”

@wastyr wrote:

“@honkenagyapong Ah, this is very sad! You branded yourself very well from the start of your presidential campaign, but now, with Nyantakyi on your campaign stage, you have ruined everything.”

@Smilesz2 said:

“Ghanaian politics is one giant joke. How do you allow a disgraced and corrupt former football executive to get involved in your campaign? This is a harbinger of what Ken will bring into his government when he becomes president.”

@Ctee_ wrote:

“The Nyantakyi rebranding is happening before our eyes.”

@GhanaianPlayers said:

“The way he's campaigning it feels like he's been promised the Sports Minister position. Hmm!”

@Snr_Imaasare wrote:

“When we entertain such characters in our politics, how does the country move forward?”

