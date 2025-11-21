Prophet Nigel Gaisie has got tongues wagging in the wake of his comments about Kennedy Agyapong

In a now-viral video, he shared that he plans to deliver a prophecy during the 31st Watch Night service that will surprise the whole nation

He then indicated that, although Kennedy Agyapong had even apologised to him, that was not enough

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, is trending following his recent statements about the NPP stalwart and former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking as a guest on Starr Chat on Starr FM, the outspoken man of God hinted that he was going to make a prophetic declaration about Kennedy Agyapong on the 31st Watch Night Service that will take the nation by surprise.

Although he did not delve deep into what the prophetic declaration would be, he recalled his past issues with the former lawmaker, adding that people from the quarters of the NPP stalwart in time past even reached out to apologise for certain remarks made.

“One or two people have come on his behalf to say sorry, but it is not enough.When I look at my scars, I have forgiven him, but the damage he caused to the church is going to cost him. In fact, on 31st, the prophecy I will give about Kennedy Agyapong will shock the whole nation. I have seen it, and I am writing it down."

He concluded by saying Kennedy Agyapong was presented with an opportunity, but he messed it up.

Nigel Gaisie vs Kennedy Agyapong

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has had his own problems with Kennedy Agyapong in the past.

On Facebook on June 23, 2025, he opposed the idea that Kennedy Agyapong would be the flagbearer of the NPP, saying that someone he believes has attacked churches was seeking to become President of the country.

The controversial man of God further stated that the NPP would suffer a humiliating defeat should Kennedy Agyapong be made their flagbearer.

Nigel Gaisie then labelled the former NPP lawmaker as the anti-Christ, claiming there would be resistance from churches and prophets over Agyapong’s bid to lead the country.

This is the second time Nigel Gaisie has delivered a prophetic message to the NPP regarding internal matters of the party.

On April 23, 2025, the outspoken man of God, in a Facebook post, warned that disaster would befall the party, urging its leadership to act on it.

“You can’t attack the churches of God and innocent prophets and expect to be what… flagbearer? Okay, we are waiting. God has spoken to us. We are waiting for the right time to speak and work. We will prove the power of God and the prophets. Some of my prophet friends have died because of your lies, attacks and loose talks.”

