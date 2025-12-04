SSNIT sparked major public discussion after stating that its highest pensioner receives GH₵201,000 monthly

Ms Jemimah Ofori also outlined key SSNIT systems available for Ghanaians to increase their future pensions

Netizens have shared diverse views, reacting strongly to the amount Ghana’s top pension earner takes home

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust has become the centre of national conversation following new information about its highest-paid pensioner.

SSNIT indicates that the highest-paid pensioner receives GH₵201,000 each month. Image credit: NORVANREPORTS, Shutterstock.

Source: UGC

In an interview with Kasapa 102.5 FM, Deputy Public Affairs Manager Ms Jemimah Ofori explained that one pensioner currently earns GH₵201,000 every month.

In a two-minute fifty-four-second video shared online, Ms Ofori explained how the beneficiary qualified for such a high monthly figure.

She urged workers to contribute not only from their main jobs but also from additional income streams.

According to her, contributions from multiple sources allow individuals to build a stronger pension base.

She further advised that anyone aiming for a higher pension should avoid relying on a single income source.

The highest SSNIT Pensioner receives GH₵201,000 every month. Image credit: iStock, Shutterstock

Source: UGC

Multiple contributions, she noted, significantly increase the monthly payout upon retirement.

“Our highest pensioner earns GH₵201,000 a month because they contributed from multiple income sources,” she explained.

SSNIT explains cap on monthly contributions

Ms Ofori also noted changes in SSNIT regulations. Years ago, under PNDC Law 247, there was no cap on how much a person could contribute monthly.

This allowed many high-income earners to pay large amounts and later receive very high pensions.

However, SSNIT has since adopted a new law that places a cap on monthly contributions.

Under the current system, the maximum insurable income is GH₵61,000, and 13.5 per cent of this amount, about GH₵8,230, is the maximum a contributor can pay monthly.

She added that under the new law, even the highest-paid pensioner currently receives GH₵28,000 monthly, far below the older figure permitted under previous regulations.

Watch the X video below.

Ghanaians react to GH¢201,000 monthly pension pay

Following the announcement, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions.

@RateYourSociety wrote:

“Is GH₵201,000 a fair monthly pension for someone on the SSNIT payroll?”

@Abrokwa18 shared:

“My dad served in the army for many years. Now he is 84 and receives GH₵106 a month.”

@KwakuGriffin added:

“My granny worked as a nurse at Korle Bu for almost 40 years. Her pension does not even reach GH₵1,500. I withdraw it for her myself.”

@andy_enam:

“One can only imagine how much his salary was.”

@KwabenaGenius:

“Someone’s monthly SSNIT contribution is GH₵8,000, three times the average national salary.”

@Texel_Scrilla:

“Ei, someone’s pension alone. We have a long way to go.”

@Papci36:

“I wish that person were my relative.”

@Naaameen:

“It is their hard-earned money, so they deserve it.”

SSNIT seeks investors for La-Palm, Elmina hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that SSNIT is seeking investors for the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and the Elmina Beach Resort.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee on Friday, November 7 2025, SSNIT boss Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney explained that the move is part of efforts to revive both facilities and return them to profitability.

He added that the Labadi Beach Hotel remains one of SSNIT’s strongest investments, recording profits of about GH₵80 million in 2024 and paying GH₵16 million in dividends in 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh