A video showing excerpts of the candlelight vigil held in honour of the memory of an alumna of the University of Cape Coast who died in an accident has gone viral

Students affiliated with Valco Hall in UCC could not hide their sorrow as they honoured the memory of the 31-year-old

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post expressed their condolences to the grieving family at this difficult time

The atmosphere was one of sorrow and pain at Valco Hall at the University of Cape Coast as hundreds of students came in to honour the memory of Josephine Amoateng, a former haller who died in a car accident.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Xpage of Valco Hall showed a deeply moving moment, seeing students clad in black looking visibly sad as they mourned the demise of the Josephine.

UCC students hold a vigil to honour the memory of the late graduate who passed in a car accident. Photo credit: @efyaqueenzy59/TikTok, @campus with alpha/TikTok

Source: UGC

The vigil, which came on Monday, May 19, saw a raw display of emotion as some students who had red headbands sang their hearts out for the departed graduate.

The sorrowful event was also to seek God's protection and guidance for grieving students in this difficult moment.

Details about Josephine's demise

The death of Josephine Amoateng was reported on May 18 after she died in a car accident which happened on the Cape Coast to Kumasi highway.

The 31-year-old was said to have earned a master's degree earlier in the year, and married in March, only to die in an accident which happened on the Cape Coast–Kumasi road last week.

A young lady who recently completed UCC died in an accident. Photo credit: @Valco Hall/X

Source: Twitter

Details regarding the burial of the late UCC graduate remain unknown. The police have also yet to release a statement on the issue.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had received over 500 likes and 30 comments, was captioned:

"Candlelight Vigil for Josephine Amoateng, we gather at Valco Hall to honour the memory of our beloved sister, Josephine Amoateng. Let us come together in unity, bringing our candles and our prayers, as we seek God’s protection and guidance during this difficult time. All Valco Hallers are warmly invited. Let’s stand together in love and remembrance."

Watch the video below:

Netizens mourn UCC graduate's tragic death

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post expressed sympathy over the passing of the UCC alumna.

Erik Nimks stated:

"Aww Soo Sad, Im in the same hood with her... #RestWell Dear!!"

Yaw Dwarkwaa replied:

"Hmmm, this is sad, may she rest in peace."

KILLER NTUA stated:

"May her soul rest in peace."

UCC final year dies in gas explosion

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a final-year UCC student had died in a gas explosion.

The young lady, Miss Candy Osei, who was studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree, reportedly met her untimely death on May 19, in Cape Coast

Valco Hall, in a post on X, mourned the passing of Candy Abora and expressed their sympathies to the grieving family during this difficult time

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh