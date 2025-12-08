Andre Ayew proudly showcased a touching moment with his beautiful and ever-youthful mother, highlighting the deep bond they share

The heartwarming scene offered fans a rare glimpse into the softer side of Ghana’s most-capped player

Ayew, who is currently without a club after parting ways with Le Havre at the end of the 2024/25 season, has been keeping fit with Nania FC – the club founded by his father, Abedi Pele

Andre Ayew has warmed the hearts of many once again after a tender moment with his mother, Maha Ayew, surfaced online.

A photo of the former Black Stars captain enjoying a lively dance with the woman he often calls his 'greatest source of strength' quickly made waves across social platforms, drawing admiration and emotional reactions from fans.

Andre Ayew shares a beautiful family moment with his mother, Maha Ayew.

Source: Getty Images

The touching scene appeared on the Instagram page of sports blogger officialmeatpie18. In the image, the 35-year-old shared a relaxed, playful dance with his mother during a quiet break from his demanding routine.

Maha, known affectionately by admirers as 'evergreen' because of her fresh, youthful glow, matched her son step for step, creating a beautiful moment filled with warmth and genuine affection.

Supporters wasted no time celebrating the display of love, liking the image on the photo-sharing app (as at the time of publishing, the photo has had over 1.2k likes)

For many, it was a reminder of how deeply family shapes the character of the celebrated footballer.

Andre has never shied away from acknowledging his mother’s influence. Over the years, he has openly spoken about her guidance and constant encouragement during challenging periods in his career.

This simple dance captured that story without words, allowing fans to witness a softer, more personal side of Ghana’s most decorated national team player.

The timing of the moment also drew attention. Ayew remains focused on staying fit while he searches for his next club after parting ways with Le Havre during the summer.

His future has become a topic of public debate, with some urging him to consider joining Hearts of Oak to rebuild momentum and possibly reclaim a place in the national team.

Ayew's uncertain Black Stars future

According to Ghanasoccernet, Andre has not featured for the senior national team since March 2024.

His continued absence appears linked to his clubless situation, and many believe he has quietly slipped out of coach Otto Addo’s plans.

Addo has repeatedly stated that he is selecting players based on current form and team needs, a position that has sparked conversation among supporters who continue to hold Ayew in high regard.

The coach has insisted that his decision is a tactical one and carries no disrespect toward the iconic figure.

With the 2026 World Cup drawing near and Ghana set to compete in a group that includes England, Croatia and Panama, questions remain about whether the legendary midfielder will earn a final call-up.

Regardless of how events unfold, Ayew’s imprint on Ghana’s football story remains secure.

Andre Ayew with Otto Addo during Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup group match against South Korea on November 28, 2022.

Source: Getty Images

His 120 national team appearances, according to Transfermarkt, stand as a testament to years of commitment and leadership.

Andre Ayew's father honours President Maham

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Andre Ayew’s father, Abedi Ayew, warmed hearts with a touching tribute to President John Dramani Mahama.

The two icons shared a memorable moment during the 65th anniversary celebration of their alma mater, Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO).

