Ebo Noah ostensibly oversaw the delivery of fresh timber as he continued building his controversial ark for the predicted flood

He claimed the world would face destruction on December 25, 2025 and intended to construct ten massive arks

The seer's new update sparked a series of reactions on social media, with many speaking about the possibility of a biblical flood

Ebo Noah, a controversial Ghanaian seer who has gained notoriety for his prediction that the earth is about to experience a great, destructive flood on December 25, 2025, has allegedly acquired more wood for the biblical-type arks he is currently constructing.

Ebo Noah reportedly acquires additional wood to build more arks. Photo credit: Ebo Noah. Image source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the seer was seen reportedly overseeing the delivery of fresh timber for his ambitious ark project.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the supposed prophet, Ebo Noah, claimed to have received a vision about a global flood set to occur on December 25, 2025, and said he was building an ark to save humanity, similar to the biblical story of Noah.

In a recent update, a video he shared on his TikTok page indicated that the ark’s construction was far from complete, despite earlier claims of edging closer to the finish line.

The supposed prophet captured a bustling roadside scene featuring a truck loaded with fresh timber.

This comes after he earlier stated that he intended to build not one, but ten massive arks capable of sheltering his followers and pairs of animals during the prophesied three-year flood that he claims will wipe out humanity as punishment for widespread sin.

Who is Ebo Noah?

Ebo Noah’s odyssey began in August, 2025, when he first went viral on TikTok and Instagram under the handle @ebojesus, announcing a divine vision mirroring the Book of Genesis.

The Ghanaian man vowed to construct a fleet of vessels in Kumasi to save the faithful. By October, he reported that the primary ark was 80% complete, with animals like hens, cats, and pigs mysteriously “arriving” on-site.

Undeterred by a dramatic setback, being swept into the sea during a prayer vigil in late October, which reportedly broke his arm, Noah resumed work days later, preaching resilience as a sign from above.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ebo Noah's latest ark update

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched his latest TikTok video of him transporting new wood. Some of the comments are below.

Abynaadepa said:

"Uncle Ebo, please, how do I register? I don't want to be left out."

Rasky questioned:

"According to the Bible, God said he is not going to destroy the world with water again, but fire. So, between God and Ebo Noah, who is telling the truth?"

Ortega Digna wrote:

"Please, this is not a joke. I saw this revelation as a dream this afternoon, 15th November 2025, after I came back from work and decided to take a rest. I saw Ebo Noah and the ark, and truly, the heavy rain came and covered the Earth. Please, those making fun should stop."

Ebo Noah shares details about his preparations for a supposed end-of-the-world flood on December 25, 2025. Photo credit: Ebo Jesus (TikTok).

Ebo Noah shares update on ark location

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ebo Noah shared further details about his preparations and the location of his ark on the due date.

Ebo Noah emphasised that this location would be the central point for everyone, regardless of their location, to come on board and be spared from death.

According to him, he is still in prayer to receive the exact location from God but assured the public that the announcement would be made in due time.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

