The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has come under heavy criticism as complaints continue to pour in

The scheme, which renewed its posting system this year, has faced several challenges, with many users complaining they cannot register.

President Mahama earlier instructed the team to update the system and extend the registration period, but the issues remain unresolved

A Ghanaian TikToker known as Kent Chronicles has made some serious allegations against the NSS.

The National Service Secretariat has received backlash following claims that this year’s system has been a major failure.

Addressing the issue on his TikTok platform, Kent explained that although he undertook his service in 2024/2025, they did not experience the level of system challenges people are reporting this year.

According to him, complaints from the 2025/2026 batch are numerous. Many say they were not posted, others report system errors, and several still cannot register.

He said:

“What is wrong with the National Service Authority? You have left several graduates frustrated for no reason. First, you released postings, and a lot of graduates are at home, not posted. Till now, there has been no official communication addressing that issue.”

He continued:

“There have been a lot of problems with registration for 2025/2026. People are getting errors in their names and other details.”

NSS bans reposting of personnel

Kent further touched on an alleged ban on reposting personnel.

According to him, this decision is problematic because many companies are rejecting personnel.

He argued that rejected personnel should have the option to repost to places willing to accept them.

He said:

“Reposting has become a very big problem. Why shouldn’t reposting be possible? You end up posting graduates to places that have nothing to do with their skills. I think the new badge is using a new platform, and we can all see it’s not effective. Everything is disorderly.”

He added:

“Companies are rejecting personnel, saying their spaces are full. Being posted somewhere doesn’t mean you will automatically be accepted. They should allow reposting. They are stressing the people.”

He encouraged NSS personnel to speak up so these issues can be resolved.

Reactions to challenges in 2025/2026 NSS posting

khalarta wrote:

“Still haven’t been posted oo.”

@Babiton19❤️🇬🇭 wrote:

“I spent GH₵3,000 on this NSS registration alone, I swear I’m not lying…My graduation date is on 26th November, and I feel like going mad.”

Akonoba 🥂💙 wrote:

“When we go to the office, they talk to us anyhow. I also talked to them anyhow and left.”

queenskish wrote:

“The company I was posted to says the place is full, and I can’t do reposting hmmm.”

NAZY 💖💖 added:

“Some of us couldn’t register NSS kraa.”

tf_melo wrote:

“No update on the second batch. The system is poor waa.”

NSS releases first batch of 2025/2026 postings

The National Service Authority has released the first batch of postings for the 2025/2026 service year.

It deployed 85,159 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions across the country to public and private sector institutions.

In a statement, the authority clarified that this initial figure excludes personnel with data mismatches, including teachers, nurses, and midwives.

Their placements will be included in subsequent postings after verification.

The National Service Authority restarted online registration earlier in October after President John Mahama ordered a Technical and Forensic Audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform, which was found to be unsatisfactory.

The authority was instructed to design and deploy a more robust digital platform to ensure transparency, security, and real-time verification.

The total number of postings is expected to increase after all categories are finalised.

The National Service Authority also urged the public to understand the technical procedures involved in the deployment exercise.

“I’m still waiting to be posted” - Graduate

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a young lady who went viral for her calm and emotional composure while expressing her frustration about the delayed NSS posting.

Despite her distress, she spoke softly, sharing her fears and disappointment about being unable to register a requirement before posting.

She revealed that she had visited the NSS Headquarters several times to resolve her issue, but has still not received any positive response.

