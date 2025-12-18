Dating Decoded: Insider Look at Ghanaian Woman’s View on Courtship Tactics by Nigerian Men
- A Ghanaian woman shared her experiences with dating strategies employed by Nigerian and Ghanaian men
- She cautioned Nigerian men against offering material gifts in initial messages, deeming it as unearned attention
- The lady's advice stirred mixed reactions online, with some agreeing and others finding humour in the cultural differences
A Ghanaian lady has stirred reactions following her analysis of the different dating strategies applied by Ghanaian and Nigerian men.
In a video shared by YEN.com.gh, an unnamed woman, speaking from her car, shared that she has a large following from both countries.
She explained that, due to her significant online presence, she's able to distinguish the difference between messages she receives from men in each of these countries.
Ghanaian lady cautions dating strategies of Nigerians
Her first giveaway, she said, was the liberal use of pet names by Nigerian admirers. With this, she could easily identify that the man is from Nigeria, without even looking at the name.
She spoke highly of the romantic monikers used by Nigerians, such as 'Bubu' and 'Omalicha Nwa' (beautiful one). This, she explained, is not a common practice among Ghanaian men and can sometimes feel awkward.
In her words:
"A typical Nigerian guy... like, they like calling women with pet names, right? 'Bubu,' 'babes,' 'omalicha nwa,' 'ifemi'... It's not common with our men here, okay? So sometimes it feels awkward."
However, her main piece of advice to Nigerian men was about what she perceived as a common Nigerian dating approach. She explained how she had experienced many Nigerians starting off their messages with lavish promises of material wealth.
"When you open your message, the first thing is, 'I want to take you for a trip. I want to buy you a Louis Vuitton bag. I want to send you money,'" she explained.
According to her, while such gestures and manner of approach don't seem bad, she strongly cautioned against them, labelling them as 'very wrong.'
She argued that such immediate offers feel unearned and can attract the wrong kind of attention.
In her words:
"This is what you do, and they take advantage of you, trust me. A girl who is into things like that will definitely take advantage of you. You need to tone it down."
The video posted on X is below:
Reactions to lady's experience with Nigerian men
Her advice has been met with a mix of agreement and amusement, highlighting the subtle but significant differences between the two West African neighbours. Some of the comments are below.
@ambaposh said:
"I tell you, say nah Nigerian men be the enablers of what all these Nigerian girls dey do."
@ChubiDave wrote:
"Will you blame Nigerian men? When there are Tacha and the likes in huge numbers here."
@LaceVine commented:
"You already know the Nigerian men she’s talking about. Shameful."
