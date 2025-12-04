Oga Sabinus has declared he's not married, dispelling 2024 marital rumours in a viral live stream

He confirmed an amicable split with Ciana Chapman adding that they were maintaining a positive relationship for their daughter

Social media reacted to Sabinus' clarification, sharing mixed sentiments around celebrity marriages

Nigerian comic actor and content creator Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Oga Sabinus, has publicly addressed circulating rumours about his marital status.

During a recent live stream conversation with fellow entertainer Carter Efe, Sabinus categorically stated that he is not married, putting to rest speculation that had followed him throughout 2024.

Nigerian comedian Oga Sabinus confirms end of relationship with Ciana Chapman. Photo source: @mrfunny1

"I'm not married. For those carrying rumours, I am not married," the comedian declared in the now-viral video clip.

The Nigerian comedian confirmed that he was previously in a relationship with Ciana Chapman, the mother of his daughter, but emphasised that the relationship ended amicably. He stressed that he maintains a cordial relationship with Chapman, and that their daughter is thriving.

"My marriage ended peacefully. The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine."

Sabinus and Ciana Chapman's marriage speculation

Rumours first emerged in 2023 suggesting that Oga Sabinus and Ciana Chapman had married in a private ceremony. However, these claims were never officially confirmed by either party.

The relationship became subject to intense public scrutiny in 2024 when unverified reports surfaced alleging marital troubles. The accusations included claims of domestic violence, infidelity, and inadequate involvement in parenting responsibilities.

Additional reports suggested that Chapman faced financial difficulties after relocating to the United Kingdom, with allegations that the comic actor preferred staying in hotels rather than with his family during visits.

Comedian Oga Sabinus is reported to have married Ciana Chapman in a private wedding in 2003. Photo source: @mrfunny1

Social media activity showing the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram further fuelled speculation, alongside claims that Chapman had initiated legal proceedings.

Both Sabinus and Chapman subsequently refuted these allegations at the time they surfaced.

Watch Sabinus's clarification in the video below:

Reactions to Sabinus' marriage ending

The video of Sabinus' clarification about his relationship status has sparked reactions. Below are some of the comments.

Fresh430807 commented:

"E be like say na baby mama dey trend like this marriage wan dey look somehow."

snr_pablo wrote:

"That means that video them catch am for OJO Dey do introduction that year The girl been get belle Sabinus been no dey smile that day."

GoodnewsOgechi wrote:

"Marriage seems like scam with wrong people, best is end it while you can……"

OCollins11824 said:

"See the way Carter quiet dey look Sabinus, he dey reason watin sabinus talk."

FranciscoBrainy said:

"See how they're very cool and celebrating divorce like it's normal activity...Omo ehn."

MrWealthai commented:

"Haters will say this guy thought marriage was content but his matured they ended things peacefully."

