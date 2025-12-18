Joblaq disclosed that Peller tried to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend, Jarvis, even after their breakup and his car crash

The livestreamer, visibly distressed, allegedly went to Jarvis's home, begging for forgiveness and apologising

Reactions from netizens were mixed, with some criticising Peller's actions and others expressing sympathy

Joblaq, a friend of the controversial TikToker Peller, has shared a new development in the ongoing saga between the streamer and his now ex-girlfriend Jarvis.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Joblaq disclosed that Peller had tried to let go of his ego to link back up with his estranged girlfriend, Jarvis.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that livestreamer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, was involved in a serious accident on Sunday, December 14, 2025, following an alleged breakup with his lover, Jarvis.

Peller and Jarvis have had a turbulent relationship, with previous public arguments, allegations, and reconciliations playing out online. Leaked chats suggesting another breakup have fueled speculation that this latest dispute triggered the incident.

Right after making such a statement, Peller veered off the road and collided with a barrier, leading to significant damage to his N120 million (approximately GH₵948,000) vehicle.

Moments later in the clip, bystanders rushed to his aid and took him to a hospital.

Some hours later, Jarvis, while on live, confirmed their breakup.

Peller's friend speaks about relationship saga

According to Peller's friend, he (Peller) was still distressed by their breakup that he went to Jarvis's home to beg for forgiveness on his knees.

Joblaq said this while appearing live on TikTok.

In his words:

"I am angry about what this Peller is doing. After the entire incident, did you know that this Peller guy still went to Jarvis's house? He went to beg Jarvis. I'm looking at my guy like this, just looking at him... He was begging Jarvis."

A visibly distressed Joblaq recounted the dramatic scene with a mix of anger and disbelief.

He stated that the pleading continued even inside Jarvis's bathroom. According to Joblaq, Peller repeatedly apologised for crashing the car and for the trouble he had caused, allegedly standing on his threat to take his own life if she left him.

The video shared on X is below:

Reactions to Peller's friend's new development

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@firstambition1 said:

"You self get fault, all dis matter don pass friends or management. Dis guy no get mama ni, or cos he don get money, he don’t listen to them again. Make him mama go meet jarvis so if javis see him na she go even Dey send peller away."

@BusyJude wrote:

"See person where dem take as friend. Nothing where una no de use chase clout. Even tho say e mess up. Na to carry the thing come online to gain engagement be the best thing to do."

@Blackmantha710 commented:

"I believe she is his first love. First love is crazy, but he will get over it eventually. He has what most young men lack."

Jarvis shares breakup details with Peller

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Jarvis officially confirmed that the couple had broken up.

She described the situation after Peller's accident as a painful wave of online ridicule directed at him.

She went on to urge her followers to cease mocking Peller but instead join hands to help him become a better man.

