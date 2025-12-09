Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has distributed thousands of chickens to residents in his constituency

This Christmas initiative and other philanthropic projects have some wishing they could relocate to Ayawaso West Wuogon

Social media users have applauded the Member of Parliament for always thinking about the needs of his many constituents

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has put smiles on the faces of his constituents.

The outstanding politician and father of three has yet again shared goodies with all families in his constituency.

Actor-turned-MP John Dumelo gives out chickens to Ayawaso West Wuogon residents for the 2025 Christmas season. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

John Dumelo shares chickens with his constituents

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has stated on social media that he has been sharing eggs with members of the constituency for over two weeks.

In a trending video, the award-winning actor was spotted in a black smock and denim jeans while distributing the well-fed fowls to his people.

John Dumelo poses with his wife, Gifty Dumelo, after his ministering vetting before he shared chicken with his constituents. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

He disclosed that the live fowls were from his farm harvest, and he began the distribution from American House to Westland, then to Dzorwulu and Tesano, among other places.

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for sharing chickens

Some social media users have commended John Dumelo for always supporting families in his constituency with good items and other products. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Roger Gbedawo stated:

"Good one there. Workaholic farmer; the nation feeder. John Dumelo I dey for YOU."

Leramoh Charles Oluwaseun Gold stated:

"He's been working tirelessly for the community and it's great to see the harvest paying off for the constituents of Ayawaso West."

Dorcas Taylor stated:

"This is what we call Hon not those that will switch off their phones immediately after they won...God bless you."

Shivani Edem Ami stated:

"Why am I tearing? This is humanity."

Sammy Basten Adobah commented:

This is a great gesture, honourable.

"God richly bless you, Sir."

Ibrahim Nweinyimbu Musah stated:

"True kind gesture. May the good lord continue to bless you Johny."

Benedicta Akurigo stated:

"As if elections were tomorrow. Eiii, do we have politicians like this one?."

Mensah K Mensah commented:

"You're raising the bar."

JohnBosco Akortia stated:

"Is Maa Lydia still in Ghana?"

Aduko Clement stated:

"You really dey for them ampa."

Adwoa Adepa stated:

"I'm moving to Ayawaso west soon. Kai Asofa dierr pin kora we won't get."

John Dumelo chairs community programme in Ho

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian politician and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inspired many young people with his passion and dedication to serving the people of Ghana.

In a viral post, John Dumelo disclosed that he was the chairperson at the Innovation, Research and Development Presentation Session, as part of the 41st Farmers’ Day week-long celebration.

At the event, students from different universities pursuing agriculture showcased their creative projects and research findings.

In his post, Dumelo stated that he would ensure the innovations are well-funded to boost the agricultural sector.

He expressed his gratitude to the Volta Regional Minister for being such a good host and also took time to visit companies exhibiting at the Volta Fair.

John Dumelo shares food items

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, who gave food items to school feeding caterers.

According to the Deputy Agricultural Minister, this is how he ensured the children in his constituency had wholesome school meals.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to praise the actor and politician for his acts of generosity towards his constituents.

