A Nigerian man who relocated to Ghana opens up about the personal reasons behind his move

In sharing his experience, he highlighted Ghana’s governance and openly praised President John Dramani Mahama for the leadership he believes is making a difference

He claimed he moved to Ghana with no money, but now works and is living a much better life

A Nigerian man has sparked widespread discussion after opening up about his experience living in Ghana.

Man praises President John Dramani Mahama for making Nigerians live comfortably in Ghana. Image credit: JDM/X, Kasachannel/TikTok

Having stayed in the country for one year and three months, he explained what pushed him to make the life-changing move.

According to him, economic conditions back home were difficult, making everyday survival a struggle.

Comparatively, he added that Ghana offered a more stable environment where opportunities felt more attainable.

Nigerian claims economic conditions influence his move

Reflecting on his past, the man described how limited cash flow and daily hardship shaped his decision to leave Nigeria.

“When I was in Nigeria, things were very hard for me. That is why I had to come to Ghana. I have been here for one year and three months,” he shared.

Since relocating, he says his life has improved significantly, despite arriving with almost nothing.

He recalled leaving Nigeria for Ghana with only transport fare, no phone, and no upkeep money.

Nigerian man rains praises on Mahama

Gratitude soon turned into praise for Ghana’s leadership. The man openly applauded President John Dramani Mahama, noting that the country’s governance has positively affected not only Ghanaians but also foreigners living in the country.

“The system there is very bad, and money is not flowing. When I came to Ghana, I came with nothing. But by God’s grace, I am doing better,” he said.

He added:

“God bless President John Dramani Mahama. Everything is going on well. We Nigerians living here are living well.”

The man shared that he currently earns a living by selling jeans.

That experience, he explained, mirrors why many Nigerians choose to relocate to Ghana in search of better livelihoods.

Nigerian left impressed by Ghana’s hospital structure

The man’s account comes as another Nigerian national living in Ghana has stirred conversations online.

He expressed amazement at the architectural beauty of Ridge Hospital and his delight at encountering such a facility in West Africa.

A Nigerian man appreciates the beautiful structures of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Ghana. Image credit: GARH, Instablog9ja/X.

In a viral video posted by Instablog9ja on X, the Nigerian praised Ghana for constructing a beautifully designed and scenic hospital.

Appreciating Ridge Hospital, the Nigerian jokingly said that the facility’s mere beauty could heal the sick.

He also admired the cleanliness of the environment.

"Na hospital! I tell you, Ghana is fine. In the streets of Accra, it’s very clean."

"If you bring someone here, as soon as they see the hospital, they will wake up," he said, praising the hospital’s structure and neat surroundings.

Ridge Hospital is the official Greater Accra Regional Hospital owned by the Government of Ghana.

Nigerian describes Ghana as most peaceful country

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian living in Ghana sparked intense online discussion after his comment on a very delicate issue.

In a video shared by The State News on X, the man praised Ghana for its peace and tranquillity.

However, his comments were based on his experience seeing several Ghanaians sleeping on the streets of Accra.

