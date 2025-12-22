Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, sparked fresh controversy after addressing rumours surrounding the late musician’s burial following his December 13 funeral

Speaking on DL FM on December 22, Abusuapanin dismissed claims that the body on display was not Daddy Lumba, insisting all family members were shown the body beforehand to confirm his identity

He further explained that the decision to keep Daddy Lumba’s final resting place concealed was taken after threats were allegedly made to exhume the singer’s body

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has stoked controversy on social media after sharing new details about the late musician's burial.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu clears the air on rumours surrounding Daddy Lumba's funeral. Image credit: @plus1tv, @getinfomedia

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, after a short illness. He was 60.

According to reports, he fell ill at his residence in East Legon and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he succumbed to his sickness.

His death led to a heated feud between members of his immediate family, with his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brempomaa, and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, leading one faction.

The other faction was led by the late singer’s maternal family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and his second wife, Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni.

The factions were at loggerheads on when the musician’s funeral should be held, with Abusuapanin scheduling the programme for December 13, 2025.

After months of legal wrangling, the Accra High Court made a late decision on December 12 to allow the funeral to go on.

The Aben Wo Ha hitmaker’s funeral and burial were held on December 13, 2025, with many members of his immediate family who were part of the second faction in attendance.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu speaks about Lumba’s funeral

The late legend’s funeral sparked controversy after his body was covered while on display, ensuring attendees could not get a good glimpse of the singer.

Social media exploded with rumours over the reason for the decision, with many claiming the body lying in state was not Daddy Lumba.

Speaking on DL FM on December 22, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu pushed back against the allegations.

He said Daddy Lumba’s body was shown to all members of his family before the funeral so they could testify he was the one that was displayed.

He also said that they decided to keep his final resting site hidden due to some threats to have his body exhumed after his burial.

Below is the TikTok video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Source: YEN.com.gh