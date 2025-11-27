The Philadelphia Movement has issued a warning, threatening to arrest anyone who goes against their rules

The church, following its plans for December 31st Night, has laid down certain directives that have sparked public debate

Netizens claim the rules, though aimed at maintaining order, may create chaos at the venue and require extensive security support

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Philadelphia Movement has issued a strong warning to its members, especially those who plan to sell items during the upcoming December 31st Night event.

Adom Kyei-Duah's church shares plans for the upcoming 31st Night church service. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by SikaOfficial on X, a communicator from the headquarters whose name was not captured stated that no one will be allowed to sell anything at this year’s 31st Night gathering in Philadelphia City.

He warned that anyone caught selling would have their items seized, and any money made from the sales would also be confiscated.

He stated:

“Coming 31st Night, whoever brings items to sell in Philadelphia City will have them seized, and any money gained will also be taken away.”

He compared the situation to pilgrims travelling to Mecca, noting that:

“You will never go to Mecca to sell. People would rather take money there to buy things and focus on praying.”

Adom Kyei-Duah distances himself from some ornaments

The communicator also announced that counterfeit “spiritual ornaments” have been infiltrated that do not come from Adom Kyei-Duah.

He noted that some fake items, including a trending chain, have deceived many people despite having no connection to the church.

He cautioned members against buying such fake items and urged them to remain vigilant.

He said:

“The Voice of God has advised that no member should buy any T-shirt or item from anyone because he does not know where they are coming from.”

He added:

“There is a chain trending that we don’t even know where it is coming from. We are investigating it. If you buy such things, it means you don’t respect the head.”

He further revealed that there would be a heavy security presence, including police, soldiers, and fire personnel, to ensure compliance with the rules.

According to him, the new measures are meant to prevent situations where members focus on business instead of worship and prayer during the all-night service.

Social media users have also reacted, with some suggesting that this may be a strategy for the church to take control of all sales at the event.

Details of the comments are below.

Reactions to Philadelphia Movement’s 31st night plan

YEN.com.gh gathered several reactions from X users:

@nkdon1_ wrote:

“Looking at the crowd he has, some Ghanaians will go there just to sell instead of worshipping. Them go take the place do business centre.”

@ydk_focus wrote:

“Okay. Maybe they would concentrate more on selling than worshipping. But who will sell the water and envelopes?”

@vela_kt added:

“It means the pastor wants to be the seller of everything there. Hmmm. Small money the pure water sellers will make too, he says ‘no’.”

@AmoakoPrin10010 wrote:

“Some of them are coming to sell their own things to the people.”

@jesse_legendary wrote:

“A way to sell their own things. You can’t sit for hours without getting some water, food, or biscuits. What a way to cash out 😅. They don’t have to scare people, just tell them not to come do business there.”

Watch the X video below:

Adom Kyei-Duah tells Mahama, “disregard National Cathedral”

Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei-Duah, Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, has advised President John Mahama against continuing the National Cathedral project.

He urged the President to focus on essential infrastructure rather than the Cathedral.

His comments followed a call from the Christian Council asking President Mahama to continue the construction from where his predecessor left off.

In a video on X, Adom-Kyei-Duah said:

“The Cathedral has become the biggest swimming pool. I am advising the NDC government and the President to remain focused. Is it not God who is the builder? If he needs a Cathedral, how does that concern the government? Is the government a church? When Muslims build a mosque, do they go to the government?”

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah advises President John Mahama against building the National Cathedral. Photo credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Christian Council condemns Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Christian Council of Ghana cautioned Ghanaians against following false prophets and teachers who claim they are messiahs.

The Council issued the warning after Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah claimed that in 500 years, his image would replace that of Jesus.

The Christian Council stressed that there is only one Jesus Christ and that His conception is immaculate.

Source: YEN.com.gh