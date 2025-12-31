A Pentecost University student shared her preference for dating elderly men, citing peace, maturity, and emotional balance

Her candid remarks sparked an intense online debate, with reactions ranging from agreement to humour and even criticism

The Pentecost University student also expressed strong admiration for Ghanaian music icon Shatta Wale during her interview

A young Ghanaian woman from Pentecost University has stirred conversation online after openly sharing her views on relationships and personal preferences.

Pentecost University student Ophelia explains her preference for older men, citing emotional maturity and stability in relationships.

Source: TikTok

During an interview with LowKeyStreetVibes on TikTok, Ophelia, whose handle is @afi_nusimebia, confidently stated that she preferred dating older men rather than younger ones.

According to her, relationships with younger men often come with unnecessary pressure and emotional strain.

With calm conviction, she explained that older men tend to be more focused, emotionally grounded, and understanding.

According to Ophelia, they are less likely to overreact when communication delays occur, especially when a woman is busy.

"Older men won’t stress you. They understand life better and don’t panic over small things," she stated.

Ophelia clarified that her preference leaned toward older, elite men who possess both maturity and stability.

For her, peace of mind ranked higher than age or surface attraction.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Pentecost student crushes on Shatta Wale

Beyond relationship preferences, the Pentecost University student also admitted to having a strong admiration for Ghanaian music icon Shatta Wale.

In the same post on TikTok, she described him as her celebrity crush and affectionately sang along to one of his songs, Street Crown.

The globally recognised artist and Grammy nominee is traditionally married to Maali, with whom he shares a baby girl, alongside two children from previous relationships.

Reactions to Pentecost lady preferring older men

The video of the lady's dating preferences sparked widespread reactions online, with opinions sharply divided.

Event Engineers & Planners wrote:

“Mukui is always complaining 😂😂.”

pretty@mira commented:

“Na true she dey talk oo.”

FEN 👷🏾‍♂️🛜 asked humorously:

“Do we still buy textbooks in uni?”

Funnyjoe_gh shared:

“Last last mukui and high taste, who sef like liabilities.”

Girl☠️Bi💀Nti💔 added:

“Tell them to get married to you wai.”

MR. Acheampong advised:

“When it’s time to marry, opt for older men.”

Nana Khofi wrote:

“Pentecost students mpo ne na Legon.”

Shizzle admitted:

“But mine is stressing me too much.”

High Spirit 🇬🇭🇺🇸🔥 joked:

“You go explain when you get 35 wai 😁.”

Bamfo Ebenezer wrote:

“Bro, keep this video and find her five years later.”

