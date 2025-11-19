Funny Face has stirred emotional reactions on social media after opening up on the state of his current relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

In a video, Funny Face accepted responsibility for his role in the breakdown of their relationship and expressed his willingness to move on

Social media users expressed varying reactions to the video, with some praising Funny Face's emotional growth in a short time

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has garnered attention on social media after addressing the current state of his relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face stirs emotional reactions as he speaks about his relationship with Vanessa Nicole, the mother of his three children. Image credit: @mystictwinstv

Source: Youtube

In an appearance on the Kasa Preko podcast with the Mystic Twins and Vanessa, Funny Face emotionally stated that he was ready to move on from their toxic relationship.

He accepted the faults that contributed to the breakdown of their relationship and stated he was now ready to accept Vanessa’s offer to co-parent their children together while living separate private lives.

“Sometimes when people hold on to love, it's difficult to let it go. But at a point in a man's life, you need to let it go if you want your freedom. I now understand that there were certain things I could have done better with Ama (Vanessa) when I had the opportunity and I didn't do it. So as a man, I take full responsibility for my actions and say I could have been more emotionally intelligent,” he said.

The comic actor said that going forward, he was prepared to be there for the children in any way they needed and to maintain a cordial relationship with their mother for their own good.

“Looking forward, I'm cool, I give God the praise and glory. I look forward to co-parenting with her for the girls to know one day that no matter our differences, we always put them first. Although we couldn't be together, we were not meant to be; we are toxic for each other,” he said.

The TikTok video of Funny Face speaking about his relationship with Vanessa is below.

Funny Face blasts Vanessa in heated exchange

Funny Face’s emotional response to his relationship with Vanessa followed a heated exchange on the same podcast.

During their conversation, the comic actor got angry after Vanessa accused him of setting her up for public attacks during their relationship.

Funny Face clapped back, claiming that he had suffered the most irreparable harm from their toxic relationship.

The TikTok video of Funny Face and Vanessa’s argument is below.

Reactions to Funny Face’s stance on Vanessa

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to Funny Face addressing the current state of his relationship with Vanessa.

Van77 wrote:

"I am emotional watching this video. May God encourage and strengthen them both🙏🙏🙏. And may God bless you, Mystic Twins, for the great job done🙏🫶✌️."

Baby and kids clothing said:

"But Funny Face still loves the lady, oo."

Mickey wrote:

"I think being able to know your differences and shortfalls, you can work on yourselves and become a power couple."

Funny Face clashes with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, once again despite their recent reunion. Image credit: GhanaNewsToday/Facebook, @vanessah_nicole

Source: TikTok

Funny Face moves back to Kasoa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face moved back to his home in Kasoa after staying with Kwaku Manu for about a year.

In a video, the actor expressed gratitude to his friend and colleague for housing him and helping him regain his sanity after his mental breakdown in 2024.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh