Prophet Fire Oja has prophesied that Ghana would experience a major earthquake in 2026 unless prayers were offered

The Fire Oja leader claimed the predicted disaster could be averted through collective spiritual intervention

The prophecy sparked widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians questioning its credibility and scientific basis

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has issued a disturbing prophecy that has gotten many Ghanaians disturbed.

The man of God, during one of his sermons, warned that Ghana is set to experience a major earthquake in the year 2026.

Fire Oja shares doom prophecy

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the charismatic pastor, dressed in an all-white suit and fedora, made the startling prophecy to his congregation. According to him, the prediction would come to pass unless the nation turns to prayer.

"2026! For the first time... Ghana will be able to experience an earthquake in 2026," he declared.

The prophet urged Ghanaians to take the prediction seriously, emphasising that the disaster is conditional and can be prevented through spiritual intervention. He specified that the event would occur in the "late season" of that year.

He cautioned:

"If we don't or refuse to pray, Ghana will experience that particular earthquake. Shaking, shaking, left and right... and people were crying"

He concluded his message with an impassioned plea for collective prayer to avert the looming catastrophe.

"Let's pray," he urged. "May the Lord hear our plea in 2026."

The prophecy was shared on X by EDHUB with over 60,000 views.

Reactions to Fire Oja's doom prophecy

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@eobrucee questioned:

"How will prayers stop the earthquake? 💀"

@Trappballs said:

"Sad things be say, all these people get some crazy congregation, err."

@StingyandProud commented:

"And the funny thing is when you talk, these churchgoers will come and attack you. 😂"

@kwekuaboagye5 said:

"Earthquake is a natural phenomenon, and Ghana has an active fault line stretching from Ada to the western region, and it has nothing to do with evil or Satan. No prayers can stop it."

@bigchanck commented:

"Those who arrested Ebo Noah should come for this one too if it doesn't happen since we don't want to tolerate false prophecies in the country."

@schwartzfuhrer wrote:

"Did they see any inventions or things we could do to make the country prosperous, or are they just doomsday pastors?"

Prophet Boahen prophesies Mahama's 2028 presidential campaign

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche stirred reactions on social media over his bold political prophecies for the new year, 2026.

Prophet Boahen declared that Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama will be forced to return for a third term come December 2028.

As seen in the viral video, the man of God claimed to have received the insight from a 'spiritual court' in the 'heavens.'

The controversial prophecies sparked heated reactions online.

