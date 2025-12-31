Thousands camped overnight at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Alpha Hour Convocation

A Ghanaian panellist criticised the devotees’ actions on air, calling it misplaced spirituality and alleging 'man-worship'

A co-panellist defended the actions of the Christian worshippers, sparking a heated debate that divided opinions

A fiery on-air debate has gone viral after thousands of Christians camped overnight at the Accra Sports Stadium for Pastor Elvis Agyemang's 'Alpha Hour Convocation'.

A Ghanaian man calls out Pastor Elvis Agyemang while criticising Christians sleeping at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the Alpha Hour Convocation. Photo credit: Alpha Hour Sports Stadium (X).

The 2-day Alpha Hour Convocation programme was scheduled for December 30 and December 31, with the first day starting at 3 p.m.

However, even before the event began, many Ghanaians had set up their camps in the evening ahead of the church service.

Scores of devotees, known as 'Alpharians,' arrived as early as the evening of December 29 with mats and pillows to secure a spot for the prayer and worship marathon.

Panellist slams Ghanaians for 'Alpha Hour' camping

For these believers, the physical discomfort of sleeping on concrete floors or in plastic chairs was a small sacrifice compared to the spiritual renewal they sought.

However, a Ghanaian panellist, known as Zlatan, criticised their actions.

He strongly condemned their acts, suggesting it was a sign of misplaced priorities and a lack of true biblical understanding.

In his words:

"If they are enlightened as Christians, as Alpharians, they will use their time very well and won't sleep with mosquitoes at the Accra Sports Stadium to wait for the pastor who is sleeping at home."

His comments were immediately challenged by a female co-panellist, who passionately defended the worshippers' dedication.

She drew a parallel between their spiritual sacrifice and the sacrifices people make for secular entertainment.

She argued that if people can stay up for sports, then sacrificing a night's comfort for a major spiritual gathering is a powerful expression of faith.

"You go to watch football, if Dede Ayew is playing, you'll watch!" she stated.

While Zlatan viewed such acts as verging on man-worship, supporters in the comments saw it as a profound demonstration of their commitment to their faith and spiritual leaders.

Reactions to comment on Alpha Hour worshippers

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kwakueffa said:

"There’s enough valid criticism against Christianity, such that we can easily identify invalid ones born out of unreasonable hate."

@joshh_dev wrote:

"It’s only a problem when it comes to God. But the same eight artists and one MC packing the place is not a problem. Lmao."

@selXwin commented:

"Ebe true mmom. Cos why "new creation" dey pray against ein grandpa generational curses?"

@theandy_Ke stated:

"He is so shallow; he should learn the history of Christianity and what people went through. And he can’t tell people what they should invest their time and energy in."

Prophetess Oheneni Adazoa gets a $5,000 gift after supporting Alpha Hour with her income from an event. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa (YouTube/Facebook).

Ohenei Adazoa recites Alpha Hour blessings

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a radio personality at Sompa FM shared her remarkable miracles after she sent GH₵11,000 to support Alpha Hour.

Oheneni Adazoa sent the money she earned from an event to support the programme after Pastor Elvis called for sponsors, with many not convinced.

