Alpha Hour convocation day 1 thrills Ghanaians as they filled Accra Sports Stadium, video trends
- Alpha Hour made history as its convocation attracted thousands, transforming an online prayer movement into a powerful stadium-filled gathering
- Pastor Agyemang Elvis led worshippers to occupy the Accra Sports Stadium, affirming Alpha Hour’s growing influence beyond digital platforms
- The event sparked nationwide discussions on social media, showcasing a blend of admiration and scepticism among Ghanaians
One of Ghana’s most followed Christian prayer movements, Alpha Hour, captured nationwide attention after recording a remarkable physical turnout at its ongoing convocation at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Led by Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the two-day convocation, scheduled for December 30 and 31, marked a defining moment for the mostly online Christian community.
For the first time, Alpha Hour transitioned its digital fellowship into a massive in-person gathering, drawing thousands of worshippers from across the country.
Alpha Hour fills Accra Sports Stadium
From early hours on the first day, streams of believers trooped into the stadium, gradually filling the expansive venue.
The sight left many observers in awe, as the Accra Sports Stadium, estimated to hold about 40,000 people, became a sea of worship, prayer, and coordinated praise.
Beyond the stadium grounds, the convocation also maintained its digital connection.
What made the moment even more striking was the movement’s origin.
Alpha Hour rose to prominence through consistent online prayer sessions, particularly on YouTube and Facebook, where its “share the link” culture became a defining slogan.
The first night’s session was streamed live to global followers, recording over 261,000 views, while the Alpha Hour YouTube channel boasts more than 1.23 million subscribers.
Anticipation has also grown around the second day, with many wondering whether the closing session would draw an even larger crowd.
Watch the YouTube video below.
Alpha Hour convocation sparks online debate
The overwhelming turnout quickly spilt onto social media, where reactions poured in from admirers and sceptics alike.
@kwabenaantwikusi5930 wrote:
“Simple. No one is bigger than God.”
Boscodeb1 added:
“Way back in 2012, Mogpa Rev OB filled Kumasi Stadium. Where is he now? This can’t last.”
Effort boy commented:
“Some pastors do rituals yet can’t pull this crowd. All power belongs to Jesus.”
@DauphinArthur-i4d shared:
“Revival in Ghana.”
Desmond Harry Lartey noted:
“As Kofi Kinaata said, the girls who go clubbing on Saturday attend church on Sunday.”
@NanaKwame007 added:
“This is what we want. Glory be to our Lord Jesus.”
@JulKofProperties wrote:
“Let the name of the Lord be blessed.”
Phinna shared:
“A new generation is rising—young people who truly love Jesus.”
Adom Kyei-Duah bans selling at Philadelphia City
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Philadelphia Movement had issued a firm warning to its members, particularly those planning to sell items during the upcoming December 31 Watch Night event.
In a video shared by SikaOfficial on X, a communicator from the headquarters, whose name was not mentioned, stated that no form of trading would be permitted at the 2025 edition at Philadelphia City.
The spokesperson cautioned that anyone found selling any items at the church's annual event would have these goods seized, while any money made from such sales would also be confiscated.
