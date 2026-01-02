Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu issued prophetic dietary instructions for followers based on their day of birth

He advised Saturday-born members to eat palm nut soup, while warning Tuesday-born followers to avoid oily foods

The controversial directions sparked widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians mocking and criticising the claims

Ghanaian Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu, the leader of Jelem Chapel International, has issued some concerning 'prophetic directions' for his followers for 2026.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Apostle provided specific dietary advice based on his followers' birth dates, with a particular focus on 2026.

During his 31st December watch night service, Apostle Richard Kwame delivered the special message to his congregation.

For individuals born on a Saturday, he prescribed a regular diet of palm nut soup, claiming it would 'cause prosperity to chase you.' The reverse was the case for those born on a Tuesday. The prophecy also came with the specific timeline of 2026. He suggested the year as a dietary restriction for them.

He warned:

"2026, do not eat oily food, especially palm oil."

His most detailed instruction was reserved for those born on a Wednesday.

"A Wednesday-born person is a leader," Apostle Owusu declared.

Speaking further, he issued a stern warning to them against eating food prepared outside the home.

In his words:

"Eating outside destroys your handiwork."

He said this to mean that street food or restaurant meals could spiritually cancel out their leadership abilities.

The Apostle's prophetic directions generated over 150,000 views on X.

Reactions to Apostle Owusu's food consumption directions

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@RichyDonPapa said:

"This preacher and nkwasia kasa."

@StitchesTapes commented:

"I keep saying that hands for start touch them ooo."

@MrChrisbrain1 stated:

"Now people just dey preach with their mentalities, ooo."

@Josh__kay commented:

"Massa abi, Tuesday born and proud! Palm Oil na water for my side.😴 Clowns!🤡"

Fire Oja shares doom prophecy for Ghana

In a similar report, controversial prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has issued a disturbing prophecy that has gotten many Ghanaians disturbed.

The man of God, during one of his sermons, warned that Ghana was set to experience a major earthquake in the year 2026.

According to him, the prediction would come to pass unless the nation turns to prayer.

Fire Oja shares a doom prophecy concerning an earthquake in Ghana in 2026, with many questioning the scientific basis. Photo credit: Fire Oja (Instagram).

"2026! For the first time... Ghana will be able to experience an earthquake in 2026," he declared.

The prophet urged Ghanaians to take the prediction seriously, emphasising that the disaster is conditional and could be prevented through spiritual intervention.

He specified that the event would occur in the 'late season' of the year, cautioning:

"If we don't or refuse to pray, Ghana will experience that particular earthquake. Shaking, shaking, left and right... and people were crying."

Prophet Boahen prophesies Mahama's 2028 presidential campaign

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche predicted President Mahama would be forced to return for a third term in 2028.

He also warned that Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu faced possible resignation amid strikes in 2026.

The controversial prophecies sparked heated reactions online, with many questioning their political and spiritual implications.

