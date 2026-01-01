Prophet Eric Boahen Uche predicted President Mahama would be forced to return for a third term in 2028

He also warned that Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu faced possible resignation amid strikes in 2026

The controversial prophecies sparked heated reactions online, with many questioning their political and spiritual implications

Well-known Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche has stirred reactions on social media over his bold political prophecies for the new year, 2026.

During a sermon, Prophet Boahen declared that Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama will be forced to return for a third term come December 2028.

Prophet Boahen Uche also prophesied about Nigeria. He warned that the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is at risk of being 'forced to resign' in 2026.

Prophet Boahen prophesies Mahama's 2028 presidential campaign

As seen in the viral video, the man of God claimed to have received the insight from a 'spiritual court' in the 'heavens.'

His prophecy came after the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) submitted its final report to President John Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra. Key proposals that were tabled included extending the presidential term to five years and separating the Executive from Parliament.

Speaking further on the political future of Ghana, the cleric stated that it has been spiritually ordained for John Mahama to complete an eight-year tenure as president, necessitating another four-year term.

In his words:

"His Excellency had a 'back door' meeting with me. He is supposed to rule Ghana for eight years, which means another four years."

The prophet then delivered a startling prediction about Nigeria's leadership.

"If care is not taken, Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, will be forced to resign," he declared, specifying the year 2026.

He added that the political turmoil would be preceded by "a lot of strikes" throughout Nigeria.

The prophecies have generated significant discussion on social media, adding to the politically charged atmosphere in both West African nations.

President John Mahama had earlier stated that he will not be seeking a third term ahead of the presidential election. This constitutional restraint, Pres­ident Mahama said, would give him the free hand to avoid the perennial election year overspending.

He said:

“I will not be a candidate in the next elections and therefore I can hold the line when it comes to fiscal discipline.”

He said this while meeting with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore, on his three-day State Visit to the Asian country in August 2025.

Watch the video on X below:

Reactions to prophet Boahen's prophecy for Mahama

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@ing_fiificontis said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I wonder if the God I serve is fully into politics now."

@GentlemanBright wrote:

"Dampare has been away, and some people have started fooling around! Look at his head! Greedy people. Mahama has principles this time, he’s rewriting his name in the good books of history— he won’t go for a 3rd term. This is just another greedy sycophant making false prophecies!"

@Nana_Apor_Adjei commented:

"Every pastor giving prophecies to usher us into the new year."

@HONOURABLE_IKE stated:

"These pastors will definitely turn the world somewhere with their prediction strategies."

