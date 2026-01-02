Ibrahim Mahama was captured in the company of fellow wealthy men, Osei Kwame Despite and Richard Nii Armah Quaye

In a video on social media, the three wealthy Ghanaian men used a remote control to set off fireworks at Ibrahim Mahama's office

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their various thoughts on the interaction

Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian billionaire, hosted other wealthy men in his office, and they had fun setting off knockouts in a non-traditional way.

The other two rich men who were present with the brother of President John Mahama were Osei Kwame Despite and Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, and Richard Nii Armah Quaye set off fireworks using a remote control, sparking reactions. Photo credit: Ibrahim Mahama, @despite_one/IG & niiarmahquaye/X

In a video on X, the three men were captured standing together in a celebratory moment when Ibrahim Mahama started operating a remote control to set off fireworks.

Osei Kwame Depsite and Richard Nii Armah Quaye looked on while their fellow wealthy man controlled the remote to display the pyrotechnics show.

At one point, Ibrahim Mahama handed the remote control to Richard Nii Armah Quaye to also set off some of the fireworks.

Other guests present at Ibrahim Mahama's office were watching the fireworks display as the wealthy men triggered them using the remote.

See the X post below:

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's fireworks display

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X.

Some people prayed to be as wealthy as the three men so they could also have fun like them, while others commented on the relationship between them.

Read some of them below:

@j_phio said:

"If you dey this hood saf your 200cedis knockouts fit sound like ants demma clapping 😂."

@Kofiiii_ wrote:

"These fireworks go cost pass herrhh😅😅😅😅."

@moegreene21 said:

"There are levels to everything 🫡."

@MapeeBoy wrote:

"You see that ShacMan water tanker truck at their back door here you go know that man Ibrahim Mahama be hard working man bro."

@AskJuly said:

"You see that woman standing there she dey every ibrahim em go dey oo."

@ntudacaptain wrote:

"I played knockout at the house gate and my landlord threatened to sack me. See what billionaires are doing nobody fi tell them dem nothing. Herrrrrrrr money actually stops nonsense."

@Mr_Bun_baz said:

"That’s Ghanaian success on full display — billionaires celebrating their achievements in style. 🎆💼. Ibrahim Mahama pulling the fireworks? Classic boss energy."

@AliIliyas5 wrote:

"Asikafuo aguro."

@10thnigga said:

"Don’t get money and see."

@MichaelStudy3 wrote:

"Level Dey inside."

@nanaosei2467 said:

"Sikafo) agor) 😂."

@ThePrinceGuy1 wrote:

"I'll keep clapping for others until it's my turn🥲👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

Ibrahim Mahama, who is hanging out with Despite and RNAQ recently, rides an expensive Honda Gold Wing. Photo credit: mmm2662

Ibrahim Mahama rides an expensive motorcycle

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ibrahim Mahama was captured in a video on social media, riding an expensive Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.

In the clip that went viral, the Engineers & Planners boss impressed onlookers as he rode the expensive bike, which cost over GH¢400,000.

The video was shared on TikTok, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians praised the multi-millionaire for his handling of the motorbike.

