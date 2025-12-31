Kwame Despite finally addressed the mystery surrounding his wealth in a rare voice recording shared by UTV on TikTok

Kwame Despite opened up about a life-changing moment after his deportation from Nigeria that reshaped his beliefs and journey

The media mogul shared the single principle he says changed everything and led to his success

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian businessman who is the CEO and founder of the Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite has spoken openly for the first time amid growing speculation about the source of his wealth.

The inspiring story of how Despite transformed hardship into one of Ghana’s biggest business empires. Despite One

Source: Instagram

In a voice recording shared by his television station UTV on TikTok, the media mogul calmly addressed the rumours and dismissed claims suggesting that his success came from questionable sources.

Kwame Despite explained that his rise to prominence was shaped by faith, discipline and personal conviction, not illegal dealings or shortcuts.

Osei Kwame Despite recounted his deportation days

Recounting his early struggles, he spoke about a difficult moment in his life when he was deported back to Ghana from Nigeria after travelling there in search of better opportunities.

According to him, that experience marked a major turning point.

Kwame Despite recalled that, after returning to Ghana, he said he began fellowshipping with the Church of Pentecost.

It was during this period that he developed a strong belief in tithing.

Despite explaining that he came to understand giving as a spiritual principle, one that required consistency and sincerity.

In the recording, he stated that since the day he was deported, he has made it a point to pay his tithe faithfully.

He described this practice as his only belief when it comes to success and financial growth.

According to him, he firmly believes that when a person gives their resources to God, God rewards that person in return.

Kwame Despite debunked gossips surround his wealth

Kwame Despite used the opportunity to reject all gossip surrounding his wealth, stressing that his riches are blessings from God rather than the result of any wrongdoing.

He described himself as a God-fearing man who lives by simple values and clear principles.

He added that he is not a bad person, as some online narratives try to portray him.

The businessman noted that people are often quick to judge successful individuals without understanding their journey.

Watch the trending video on TikTok below:

Osei Kwame Despite encouraged the public to focus more on hard work, faith and consistency instead of suspicion.

Following the release of the audio, social media users shared mixed reactions, with many praising his humility and honesty. Others said his story was inspiring, especially for young people facing setbacks in life.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite speaks about the ongoing battle between Daddy Lumba’s wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @maaadwoa405

Source: TikTok

Osei Kwame Despite denied backing Odo Broni

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite has broken his silence on the ongoing beef between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

In a viral TikTok post shared on December 29, 2025, the business mogul denied rumours that he was backing one faction and said he had no stake in the beef.

Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, sparking a legal battle between his two widows.

Source: YEN.com.gh