The Alpha Hour two-day convocation captivated many online as videos highlighted the vibrant worship and spirited celebration of the Christian movement

A circulating video captured a past worship moment that inspired the sensational Alpharian anthem 'Obia' and vibrant shekere display

Netizens flooded the comments, praising the Ayyaaaaa Boys and Pastor Elvis for their spirited creativity and powerful spiritual leadership

The Alpha Hour movement drew widespread attention as over 40,000 attendees filled Accra Sports Stadium, each carrying a Ghanaian musical instrument, the shekere (maracas).

Many spectators wondered why worshippers trooped in holding their own musical instruments, curious about the origin and purpose behind this spirited tradition.

Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the renowned Alpha Hour convenor, explained the reasoning behind the ritual in an earlier worship episode.

“You should come along with your own instrument. Should in case the base guitarist, organist, or drummer say they are tired, God will not suffer,” he instructed.

He added, “If you don’t have one of these when you come, I will send you back home. Everybody stepping into the stadium must have this. Forget your phone, but remember this. Forget your offering, but remember this.”

The pastor’s directive soon transformed into a rhythm, evolving into the popular 'Obia' song in Twi, urging everyone to worship with their shekere. The catchy tune resonated especially with youth, energising the entire congregation.

Lady Mercy joins shekere jams at convocation

Even Pastor Elvis’ beautiful wife, Lady Mercy Agyemang, was seen joining in the joyous shekere jam display.

Holding hers high, she danced and praised God alongside attendees, radiating elegance and exuberance.

Her lively participation added charm and inspiration to the convocation, showing her supportive role as the Alpha Hour First Lady.

Fun videos also captured the ‘Ayyaaaaa Boys,’ young men serving with the pastor, jumping and dancing with their maracas to the 'Obia' rhythm, amplifying the electrifying energy of the event.

Peeps react to Alpha Hour shekere song

Ghanaians quickly flooded comment sections after seeing worshippers with shekere (maracas). Below are some of the interesting comments;

Akua Berry Official 23🍓🍓 wrote:

“After the program yesterday, I had a sore throat, and after taking the communion wine, I am healed. Thank you, Jesus, 🙏.”

Kantinue_official wrote:

“This thing (shekere) go dey cost now 😭😂😂.”

AJ😎 commented:

“Obiaaaaa❤. Let me dance koraaaa 😂.”

Aba FAME wrote:

“This is so inspiring and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Adwoa Churchills 🌠 added:

“Obia fa wo shekere 🙏.”

Ohenebabaa Arhbenah👸 wrote:

“Song of the year 2025/2026 🤲.”

Kay.y🖤 shared:

“Hey stranger, I mean the one reading this, everything will be well soon ♥️🙏🫂.”

Alpha Hour members fill Accra Sports Stadium

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of Ghana’s most followed Christian prayer movements, Alpha Hour, captured nationwide attention after recording a remarkable physical turnout at its ongoing convocation at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Led by Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the two-day convocation, scheduled for December 30 and 31, marked a significant milestone for a predominantly online Christian community.

For the first time, Alpha Hour transitioned its digital fellowship into a massive in-person gathering, drawing thousands of worshippers from across the country.

