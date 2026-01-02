Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Ghanaians React to Alpha Hour’s Signature Shekere (Maracas) Song Titled ‘Obia’, Video Trends
People

Ghanaians React to Alpha Hour’s Signature Shekere (Maracas) Song Titled ‘Obia’, Video Trends

by  Ruth Sekyi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • The Alpha Hour two-day convocation captivated many online as videos highlighted the vibrant worship and spirited celebration of the Christian movement
  • A circulating video captured a past worship moment that inspired the sensational Alpharian anthem 'Obia' and vibrant shekere display
  • Netizens flooded the comments, praising the Ayyaaaaa Boys and Pastor Elvis for their spirited creativity and powerful spiritual leadership

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Alpha Hour movement drew widespread attention as over 40,000 attendees filled Accra Sports Stadium, each carrying a Ghanaian musical instrument, the shekere (maracas).

Alpha Hour shekere, Fa wu shekere, Pastor Agyemang Elvis, Lady Mercy Agyemang, Ghana, Christianity, Worship, Musical instruments in Ghana, Alpha Hour at Accra Sports Stadium
Ghanaians react to the birth of the popular Alpha Hour shekere song ‘Obia’. Image credit: Pastor Agyemang Elvis, efuarhule, afriyieeeeeee. Source: TikTok
Source: UGC

Many spectators wondered why worshippers trooped in holding their own musical instruments, curious about the origin and purpose behind this spirited tradition.

Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the renowned Alpha Hour convenor, explained the reasoning behind the ritual in an earlier worship episode.

“You should come along with your own instrument. Should in case the base guitarist, organist, or drummer say they are tired, God will not suffer,” he instructed.

Read also

Highest Eri urges Alpha Hour convenor Pastor Elvis to stay away from politicians, details

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added, “If you don’t have one of these when you come, I will send you back home. Everybody stepping into the stadium must have this. Forget your phone, but remember this. Forget your offering, but remember this.”

The pastor’s directive soon transformed into a rhythm, evolving into the popular 'Obia' song in Twi, urging everyone to worship with their shekere. The catchy tune resonated especially with youth, energising the entire congregation.

Lady Mercy joins shekere jams at convocation

Even Pastor Elvis’ beautiful wife, Lady Mercy Agyemang, was seen joining in the joyous shekere jam display.

Holding hers high, she danced and praised God alongside attendees, radiating elegance and exuberance.

Her lively participation added charm and inspiration to the convocation, showing her supportive role as the Alpha Hour First Lady.

Fun videos also captured the ‘Ayyaaaaa Boys,’ young men serving with the pastor, jumping and dancing with their maracas to the 'Obia' rhythm, amplifying the electrifying energy of the event.

Read also

Alpha Hour convocation: Pastor Elvis’ beautiful wife draws admiration for her graceful appearance, Video

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Peeps react to Alpha Hour shekere song

Ghanaians quickly flooded comment sections after seeing worshippers with shekere (maracas). Below are some of the interesting comments;

Akua Berry Official 23🍓🍓 wrote:

“After the program yesterday, I had a sore throat, and after taking the communion wine, I am healed. Thank you, Jesus, 🙏.”

Kantinue_official wrote:

“This thing (shekere) go dey cost now 😭😂😂.”

AJ😎 commented:

“Obiaaaaa❤. Let me dance koraaaa 😂.”

Aba FAME wrote:

“This is so inspiring and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Adwoa Churchills 🌠 added:

“Obia fa wo shekere 🙏.”

Ohenebabaa Arhbenah👸 wrote:

“Song of the year 2025/2026 🤲.”

Kay.y🖤 shared:

“Hey stranger, I mean the one reading this, everything will be well soon ♥️🙏🫂.”
Alpha Hour, Ghana, Christianity, Christmas, Worship, Religion, Accra Sport Stadium, Convocation, History made, Pastor Agyemang Elvis
The first day of Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Alpha Hour Convocation sees a huge number of worshippers filling the Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: Pastor Agyemang Elvis, spotlytemedia/TikTok
Source: UGC

Alpha Hour members fill Accra Sports Stadium

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of Ghana’s most followed Christian prayer movements, Alpha Hour, captured nationwide attention after recording a remarkable physical turnout at its ongoing convocation at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Read also

Ghana's President John Mahama family receives powerful blessings at 2026 crossover ceremony

Led by Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the two-day convocation, scheduled for December 30 and 31, marked a significant milestone for a predominantly online Christian community.

For the first time, Alpha Hour transitioned its digital fellowship into a massive in-person gathering, drawing thousands of worshippers from across the country.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Matt danzeisen Billy bob thornton Diane plese Multi tv Hozier girlfriend