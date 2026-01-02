Media personality Highest Eri celebrated Alpha Hour for filling the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium during its two-day convocation

She, however, cautioned Pastor Agyemang Elvis to remain vigilant, noting that politicians may seek association to use his platform for campaign activities

Ghanaians flooded social media, praising Eri’s insightful advice while expressing admiration for the Alpha Hour convener’s steadfast integrity

Media personality Erica Nana Akua Appiahimah, popularly known as Highest Eri of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios fame, has applauded Alpha Hour for its unprecedented feat.

During one of her YouTube shows, she celebrated how the online Christian movement drew tens of thousands to the Accra Sports Stadium in December, highlighting the Alpha Hour convenor Pastor Agyemang Elvis’s remarkable influence on Ghanaians.

She emphasised that while the massive turnout highlights Pastor Elvis’s reach, politicians may attempt to exploit his popularity to serve their interests.

"Pastor Elvis, I have seen the kind of crowd you pull. I beg you, do not allow any politician near you," Highest Eri stressed.

She further warned, "They will sow seeds subtly and later expect you to campaign for them. Stay true to your calling as an original man of God."

Eri’s heartfelt advice resonated with many, urging the Alpha Hour convenor to prioritise his spiritual mission and avoid worldly distractions, even as his influence continues to grow.

Highest Eri loses her TikTok account

Her advice comes after she recently lost her TikTok account following a heated banter with Shatta Wale.

Eri's TikTok account, which had over 90,000 followers, is suspected to have been banned after mass reporting by Shatta's fans.

It is not exactly known when TikTok took down the account. However, a new account purported to belong to Highest Eri shared a screenshot of her ban notice.

In a video, she had the screenshot on one side while she danced with a young man to Shatta Wale's Taking Over.

In her caption, she indicated that this is her new account and urged her admirers to follow her to get back to the level she was.

"My new account. Team highest let's do this," she captioned the video.

The new account already has over 88.6K followers at the time of reporting. The old account happened to be her largest follower base across social media, surpassing all her other accounts combined.

Highest Eri and Shatta Wale’s banter over Medikal

While she did not share any details as to what might have triggered the ban, the incident follows a well-publicised dispute between Eri and the musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal, leading a section of social media to point to it as the cause.

The social media feud started after Medikal attempted to appoint Highest Eri as the official PRO for his Beyond Kontrol (BYK) label, citing her experience in media.

Medikal's announcement on November 21, 2025, sparked a backlash from fans of Shatta Wale, who described Medikal as a good friend. Citing some negative remarks Highest Eri had made about them in the past, Shatta Wale's fanbase immediately expressed outrage, with some vowing to boycott Medikal's upcoming concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 13.

