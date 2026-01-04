Apostle Francis Amoako Attah prophesied Nicolás Maduro's downfall during a December 2025 church service

Maduro was captured just days after the prophecy, as announced by US President Donald Trump

Reactions to Amoako Attah's prophecy highlight his influence and reputation among followers online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The founder of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, prophesied about the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his overthrow by another power.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah gave this prophecy during a church service on December 26, 2025. According to him, the church service was broadcast live on Angel TV as well.

Apostle Frnacis Amoako Attah predicts Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro's downfall days before it happened. Photo credit: @apostleamoakoattah/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a post on TikTok, Apostle Amoako Atta shared a short video where he spoke about what was to happen to the Venezuelan President. In his caption, he stated that he only speaks what he has seen in the spiritual realm.

"Do you remember this prophecy from 26th December? Live on Angel TV, ABN Boxing Day? I told the president of Venezuela that if he does not take care, he will be in trouble. Yes it happened this midnight. My word is my signature, and my voice is my guarantee."

In the TikTok video, during the sermon, Apostle Amoako Attah cautioned the Venezuelan President of his utterances and actions, which could lead him into exile.

“…What I told him in the spiritual realm was to be very careful, because those who are pushing you today will betray you one day. If care is not taken, he will either go into exile or be overthrown,” he warned.

US captures Venezuela's President

Only seven days after the prophecy, the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured and flown out of Venezuela.

According to a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump on X on January 3, 2025, he stated that the capture was carried out through a large-scale strike on the capital city, Caracas.

Trump added that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured with his wife.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Amoako Attah's prophecy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Apostle Amoako Attah on TikTok. Read them below:

Oheneni Adazoa said:

"Papa Amoako Ata, the spiritual commandant."

Agent.paul.fynn wrote:

"I beg eno be plane them take pick am, wey Trump already talk about attacking him."

OKATAKIE BA said:

"This is the man of God I really love so much in Ghana, the real man of God. Bless you and bless me this year🔥🔥🔥."

D'Johnson wrote:

"This is a prediction. It started on 3rd December, and some of us have been following the issue."

AJ said:

"Who is your global seer again??❤."

Kofi wrote:

"So what language did you use to communicate with him?"

Benjamin Nana Boateng said:

"Some of us know you papa. May God continue to reveal more hidden secrets to you in this world. God bless you."

Bobbymens wrote:

"God bless you for allowing yourself to be used by God. I ask for more anointing from the Supreme God. May you also remember me in your prayers."

TILLY'S HUB IMPORTATION said:

"I watched this live service on Angel TV when he prophesied about it. I remember it too well."

Just Mens wrote:

"God bless 🙌 you, the seer. Pray 🙏 for the well-being of Ghana 🇬🇭."

Nana Kwabena Koonyansa⚖️🌱 said:

"I grew up exactly where your church is. I’m not a fan, but I’ve known that you have a tremendous Gift 🫡☄️⚖️🌱."

Source: YEN.com.gh