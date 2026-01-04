Ghana has condemned the US government for the alleged abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores

The Foreign Affairs Ministry described the US military action as a violation of international law and a threat to global stability

President Donald Trump confirmed the operation, stating the US will govern Venezuela until a proper transition is completed

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 4, 2026, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Ghana said it is alarmed over the US's unilateral and unauthorised invasion of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“Ghana expresses strong reservation against unilateral use of force and strongly deplores such acts that violate the Charter of the United Nations and international law, as well as the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry's statement further said Ghana is keenly monitoring the situation in Venezuela with great concern, noting that the US government's attempt to occupy a foreign country and control its resources will have an adverse effect on international stability and the global order.

It added that the country is also alarmed by a statement from President Donald Trump that the US will control Venezuela until a proper and safe transition is completed.

“These declarations are reminiscent of the colonial and imperialist era. They set a dangerous precedent for the global order. Such colonial ambitions should have no place in the post-Second War era,” the statement further added.

"To allow this is to put the international community at great risk and undermine the sovereignty of every country. Ghana, therefore, reaffirms its commitment to the principles of self-determination and holds the firm view that only the Venezuelan people should freely determine their political and democratic future,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry further said.

Consequently, Ghana has demanded an immediate de-escalation and the release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from the custody of the US government.

“The Government of Ghana shall maintain and defend its long-held principled position against invasion, occupation, apartheid, disregard for sovereignty and all forms of violation of international law,” the statement added.

How Nicolás Maduro and his wife were abducted

On Saturday, January 3, 2026, President Donald Trump announced that the US had captured Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flown them out of the South American country during a pre-dawn assault on Caracas and the surrounding region.

“It was a brilliant operation, actually,” the US president told The New York Times after witnesses in Venezuela reported a series of explosions. “A lot of good planning and a lot of great, great troops and great people,” Trump was reported to have said in The Guardian.

According to Trump, the US troops launched “a large-scale strike against Venezuela,” adding that more details would be announced at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

President Nicolás Maduro is currently in custody at a New York detention centre following his abduction.

The Venezuelan president and his wife were taken from the capital Caracas to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

President Donald Trump says the US is going to "run" Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."

