Family, political figures and residents gathered in Ayawaso East to mourn late MP Naser Toure Mahama

The lawmaker was buried according to Islamic rites less than 24 hours after his death at Korle-Bu

Tributes poured in as mourners reflected on his legacy of grassroots leadership and community development

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Family, friends, political figures and residents of Ayawaso East gathered in large numbers on Monday, January 5, 2026, to mourn and bid farewell to the late Member of Parliament, Naser Toure Mahama, during his final funeral rites.

Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Toure Naser, is reported dead on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo credit: The Today's Muslim Source: Facebook

Source: UGC

A sombre mood engulfed the Ayawaso East constituency as mourners converged at various locations to honour the memory of the veteran legislator, who passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

In line with Islamic traditions, the burial ceremony was scheduled to take place less than 24 hours after his death, drawing relatives, close associates, and sympathisers from Nima, Kanda, and surrounding communities.

Family, friends mourn Naser Toure Mahama's death

Speaking to the media, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, disclosed that swift intervention by President John Dramani Mahama ensured the timely release of the late MP’s body to his family on Sunday evening, allowing burial arrangements to proceed without delay.

Janazah prayers were scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Ayawaso East Constituency Office along the Kanda Highway, with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, expected to lead the solemn prayers before the body was conveyed to the Madina Cemetery for interment.

Family and residents gathered in Ayawaso East to mourn late MP Naser Toure Mahama. Photo credit: Naser Toure Mahama

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command deployed officers to manage traffic and maintain order around the Kanda Highway and the Nima–Mamobi enclave, where large crowds were anticipated.

Naser Toure Mahama was widely respected as a dedicated grassroots politician whose work centred on urban renewal, youth empowerment, and championing development within Zongo communities. Many mourners described him as a compassionate leader who remained deeply connected to the people he served until his final days.

As prayers were offered and tributes poured in, family members and constituents alike reflected on the legacy of a lawmaker whose commitment to community development left a lasting imprint on Ayawaso East.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh